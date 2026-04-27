Trump's Assassination Attempt Crime Scene Photos Revealed — See The Chilling Moments From 'Traumatic' Incident Including Alleged Gunman Being Tackled and Prez's Face as Shots First Rang Out

The event took place in the International Ballroom of the Washington Hilton, starting at 8 pm on Saturday, April 25. At 8:15, the president and first lady Melania arrived, accompanied by Vice President JD Vance and press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The pomp and circumstance began with the guests rising for the national anthem. Trump could be seen saluting the flag at the head table on stage.

As guests settled down and began munching on their salads, they had no idea just a few yards away, an alleged gunman named Cole Tomas Allan was hurdling past a metal detector, armed with a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, a .38-caliber semi-automatic pistol, and three knives.