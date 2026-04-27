Karoline Leavitt Praises 'Fearless' Trump After 'Crazy' Gunman Tried to Assassinate Prez and Kill Top Administration Officials During WHCD

The suspected shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, reportedly attempted to target the president and top administration officials during the chaos.

Leavitt said what "was supposed to be a fun night with President Trump delivering jokes and celebrating free speech" was instead "hijacked by a depraved anti-Trump lunatic who sought to assassinate the President and kill as many top Trump administration officials as possible."

She added that she "was with President Trump and the First Lady backstage" when they were "quickly ushered to safety by Secret Service."

According to Leavitt, "President Trump was truly fearless," but she stressed that "this political violence needs to end."

She went on to thank law enforcement for "keeping all of us safe," including "the brave agent who took a bullet to the chest and immediately moved to neutralize the shooter."