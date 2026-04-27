EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry's Latest Outburst Against Trump is the True Reason King Charles Won't Reunite With Royal Exile Son in America
April 27 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's outspoken remarks on global politics – including a pointed call for US leadership under President Donald Trump – have deepened tensions with the Royal Family, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the intervention is a key reason King Charles is not meeting his son during the monarch's US visit.
Harry, 41, made the comments during a recent surprise appearance in Kyiv, where he addressed world leaders and military officials at a security forum.
Prince Harry Condemns Ukraine Conflict
The Duke of Sussex, a former British Army officer, used the platform to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and directly appeal to both Vladimir Putin and Trump.
His intervention came just ahead of Charles, 77, taking his high-stakes state visit to the United States alongside Queen Camilla, 78, with the trip focused on strengthening diplomatic ties amid strained relations between Washington and London as the nation marks the 250th anniversary of American independence.
Speaking in Ukraine, Harry said, "President Putin, no nation benefits from the continued loss of life we are witnessing. There is still a moment, now, to stop this war, to prevent further suffering for Ukrainians and Russians alike, and to choose a different course."
He also urged greater US involvement, stating: "This is a moment for American leadership, a moment for America to show that it can honour its international treaty obligations – not out of charity, but out of its enduring role in global security and strategic stability."
Royal Visit Complicated by Remarks
Sources close to the royal household said Harry's remarks have complicated an already delicate diplomatic landscape.
One palace aide told us: "Comments of this nature, even when driven by genuine concern, inevitably create complications for the monarchy – especially when they intersect so directly with US leadership at a time when the King is undertaking a formal state visit.
"There is a careful balance that has to be maintained between personal expression and diplomatic neutrality, and moments like this can make that balance harder to sustain."
The insider continued: "The King's program in the United States has been meticulously planned with a clear focus on statecraft, international relations, and reinforcing strategic ties. It is a tightly managed schedule where every engagement carries significance, and introducing personal or family considerations into that framework risks diverting attention from the core objectives of the visit and potentially undermining its broader diplomatic impact."
No Meeting Between King Charles and Prince Harry
Harry emphasized he was speaking in a personal capacity in Kyiv, saying: "I am here as a soldier who understands service, as a humanitarian who has seen the human cost of conflict, and as a friend of Ukraine who believes the world must not grow used to this war or numb to its consequences."
He went on to frame the conflict as a broader struggle, adding, "What's happening here is not simply a war about territory. It's a war about values, about sovereignty, about whether the principles that underpin our shared democracy still hold meaning."
Despite the personal tone, his remarks were widely interpreted as political, particularly his insistence "the United States has a singular role in this story."
He added: "Not only because of its power, but because when Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons, America was part of the assurance that Ukraine's sovereignty and borders would be respected."
Buckingham Palace has confirmed no meeting between Charles and Harry will take place during the visit, with a spokesperson noting that the trip is a working engagement rather than a private occasion.
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High-Stakes Diplomacy at White House
The visit, scheduled from April 27 to 30, will include a state banquet at the White House and a historic address to Congress.
Charles' visit carries significant diplomatic weight, particularly given current geopolitical tensions.
Meanwhile, sources indicated there is a mutual understanding between both sides the focus must remain on state matters.
Harry also delivered a stark condemnation of Russia's actions during his speech, accusing it of "deliberate attacks on civilians, mass killings, torture, sexual violence, and the forced deportation of entire populations."
He hit out: "We must be absolutely clear about the nature of this war. This is not an accident, nor misunderstanding, nor the inevitable fog of conflict. It's the product of sustained, deliberate policy, planned, executed, and defended at the highest levels."
A source familiar with the situation said: "There is a clear reluctance within official channels to allow private family issues to intersect with what is a highly sensitive and strategically important diplomatic visit for Charles. The view is that the two must remain firmly separate, particularly given the global attention and political nuance surrounding the trip.
"The overriding priority is to ensure that the visit unfolds smoothly and remains focused on its intended purpose, without any unnecessary distractions. In that context, it naturally reduces the scope for personal engagements or attempts at reconciliation, as the emphasis is entirely on maintaining a disciplined and carefully managed diplomatic agenda."