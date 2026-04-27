EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry's Latest Outburst Against Trump is the True Reason King Charles Won't Reunite With Royal Exile Son in America

The Duke of Sussex, a former British Army officer, used the platform to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and directly appeal to both Vladimir Putin and Trump.

His intervention came just ahead of Charles, 77, taking his high-stakes state visit to the United States alongside Queen Camilla, 78, with the trip focused on strengthening diplomatic ties amid strained relations between Washington and London as the nation marks the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Speaking in Ukraine, Harry said, "President Putin, no nation benefits from the continued loss of life we are witnessing. There is still a moment, now, to stop this war, to prevent further suffering for Ukrainians and Russians alike, and to choose a different course."

He also urged greater US involvement, stating: "This is a moment for American leadership, a moment for America to show that it can honour its international treaty obligations – not out of charity, but out of its enduring role in global security and strategic stability."