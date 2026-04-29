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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry's 'Faux Royal Tour' Down Under Cranked Up Further Tension with Estranged Brother Prince William

Photo of Prince William and Prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's 'faux royal tour' Down Under has piled further strain on his relationship with estranged brother Prince William.

April 29 2026, Published 6:25 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry's "faux royal tour" Down Under has caused further tension between the Duke and his brother Prince William, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the U.S.-based royal, 41, irked his sibling courtesy of comments made about his former role within The Firm.

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Prince Harry's Comments Dent Hopes Of Reunion

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Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Prince Harry's comments about life as a working royal were not well received by his older brother, insiders claimed.

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Speaking at the InterEdge Summit on April 16, Harry moaned: "I was like, 'I don't want this job. I don't want this role – wherever this is headed, I don't like it."

The Duke of Sussex was referring to his former role as a senior working royal, something he said he had no interest in following the 1997 tragic death of his mom, Princess Diana.

According to insiders, Harry's recent comment has made any chance of a reconciliation between the siblings far less likely to happen anytime, as William, by contrast, has a far more positive outlook on his royal commitments.

A source told US Weekly: "There is a quasi-royal vibe with these trips, and it's confusing. It seems they are trading on old connections in a way that shouldn’t be acceptable because they are no longer working members of the royal family."

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Frustration Over Royal Tours

Photo of Princess Kate, Princes William and Harry
Source: Mega

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are said to be annoyed by the number of tours Harry and Meghan Markle are taking on.

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The insider continued: "There is frustration over the royal tours they are doing. Every single time William and Kate (Middleton) think they have turned a corner with them, something else pops up. It’s taking steps forward, then steps back.

"Their media omnipresence is something that has created continued strain. It's been a barrier to repairing the relationship."

"Just when the flames of controversy die down, they have an uncanny ability to start another one," the source noted.

The insider added that things "remain distant" between William, 43, and his brother, even though Harry has started to repair his complicated relationship with King Charles.

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Prince William 'Not Pushing Reunion'

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William has no intention of pushing a reconciliation with Harry, sources claimed.

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The source added, "There hasn't been any communication. They will eventually figure it out, but there is still distance there."

Harry met up with dad Charles in September 2025 for the first time in two years, giving royal watchers hope that the brothers would end their feud.

“Just when they (Prince William and Princess Kate) think there is progress, there is something that pushes them back a couple of steps, and they haven't had time to move forward," the insider added, noting that William has "firm boundaries" and is "not pushing for a reunion" with his brother just yet.

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Mega

Markle and Prince Harry reportedly quit The Firm after discovering William would control their finances.

Radar recently told how the Sussexes wanted out of the royal family after discovering William would be in control of their finances.

Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, 44, is said to have had a stark wake-up call when she realized she and Harry would never control their own cash, with William ultimately holding the purse strings for the rest of their lives as working royals.

"When she realized that William was going to be in charge of how much they were getting for the rest of their lives, she wanted out," a source close to the Sussexes told former People and Us Weekly Editor-in-Chief Dan Wakeford, who wrote about it in his Celebrity Intelligence newsletter.

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