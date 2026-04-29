Prince Harry's 'Faux Royal Tour' Down Under Cranked Up Further Tension with Estranged Brother Prince William

Speaking at the InterEdge Summit on April 16, Harry moaned: "I was like, 'I don't want this job. I don't want this role – wherever this is headed, I don't like it."

The Duke of Sussex was referring to his former role as a senior working royal, something he said he had no interest in following the 1997 tragic death of his mom, Princess Diana.

According to insiders, Harry's recent comment has made any chance of a reconciliation between the siblings far less likely to happen anytime, as William, by contrast, has a far more positive outlook on his royal commitments.

A source told US Weekly: "There is a quasi-royal vibe with these trips, and it's confusing. It seems they are trading on old connections in a way that shouldn’t be acceptable because they are no longer working members of the royal family."