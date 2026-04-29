'Looks Nothing Like Her': Angelina Jolie's Unrecognizable Appearance Sparks 'Plastic Surgery' Speculation During Rare Outing

One particular video of an attendee speaking with Jolie and thanking her for being an adoptive mom appeared to have a heavy filter, causing alarmed responses from viewers on X.

"Is that even her? Like a cross between her and Natalie Portman," one user claimed.

"Bro, that is not Angelina," a second person wrote, including side-by-side photos of the star several years ago and a still frame from the video.

"Idk, I've seen this happen a lot. (The eye thing) I think she got a facial nerve accidentally hit with Botox. It does fade away. The question is, WHY would you make a public appearance?" a third person huffed.

"Looks nothing like her," a fourth person commented, while a fifth proclaimed, "I legit thought that was one of those new humanoid dolls them nerds are lined up to buy for whatever reason. Why is her skin so THAT?"