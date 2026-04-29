Missing Nancy Guthrie Evidence 'Would Light a Fire on Social Media,' Ex-FBI Agent Claims — As the Search for NBC Star Savannah's Mom Intensifies

It's been nearly three months since Nancy was snatched from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the dead of night, and with each passing day, less and less information seems to be released.

That doesn't mean there's no news out there, but is it any good?

"If they had significant information, they would have more progress on the case," FBI Special Agent Steve Moore told NewsNation's Brian Entin. "I think what you would find is if you could go in and get briefed by four or five different agents who are working it, you would find so much information that ultimately turned out to be of little or no value, but seemed so, so promising at the time."

Moore explained, "It would probably light a fire on social media if the public knew these things. (But) it would light a fire that would not be helpful."