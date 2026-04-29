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Home > News > Nancy Guthrie

Missing Nancy Guthrie Evidence 'Would Light a Fire on Social Media,' Ex-FBI Agent Claims — As the Search for NBC Star Savannah's Mom Intensifies

nancy guthrie and kidnapper
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; MEGA

An FBI agent has suggested the public has not been shown all the evidence regarding Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping.

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April 29 2026, Updated 6:01 p.m. ET

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A former FBI special agent says if the public knew just how much information is really out there about missing Nancy Guthrie, it would "light a fire" of anger, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But the agent contends that much of that information is useless and would ultimately provide no real value to the months-long search for Savannah Guthrie's mother.

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Investigators Are Withholding Clues

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Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie's mother has been missing for nearly 3 months now.

It's been nearly three months since Nancy was snatched from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the dead of night, and with each passing day, less and less information seems to be released.

That doesn't mean there's no news out there, but is it any good?

"If they had significant information, they would have more progress on the case," FBI Special Agent Steve Moore told NewsNation's Brian Entin. "I think what you would find is if you could go in and get briefed by four or five different agents who are working it, you would find so much information that ultimately turned out to be of little or no value, but seemed so, so promising at the time."

Moore explained, "It would probably light a fire on social media if the public knew these things. (But) it would light a fire that would not be helpful."

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Where Are the 911 Calls?

Photo of Nancy Guthrie Suspect
Source: MEGA

Officials continue to look for a masked suspect.

Officials in Pima County could be withholding information for other purposes – especially any crucial 911 calls that could shed light on the kidnapping.

"I don't think we’re going to hear the 911 calls for a while, and there could be a myriad of reasons for that," retired detective Bob Gilliam said on Chris McDonough’s The Interview Room podcast.

"There's probably some investigative information in there that the detectives don’t want out to the public," the 36-year law enforcement veteran shared. "Don't hold your breath. I think it's going to be quite a while before we hear anything like that."

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Who Was That Masked Man?

Photo of Nancy Guthrie suspect
Source: MEGA

Analysts say there may be more than one kidnapper.

Gilliam seems to agree with another of Moore's theories – that more than one person may have been involved in Nancy's disappearance.

Footage from the doorbell camera outside Nancy's home captured a masked person who appeared to tamper with the recording device, but many have theorized that he was not working alone.

"I think it would be difficult for one person to get Nancy out of the home, regardless of what condition she was in, to get her out of the home, to get her in a vehicle, and get her out of there without some type of a discovery, whether it’s from a neighbor or whatever," he said on the podcast.

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Nancy's Mobility Issues

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Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Nancy's health issues make time that much more crucial.

Gilliam was pointing to Savannah’s own admission that her mother’s mobility issues were so severe she struggled to make the short trip to the mailbox and back, raising questions about how she could have vanished without a trace.

As for the masked man holding a gun who was seen in the video, he believes the culprit had a communication device to make contact with others.

"In my opinion, (he) had a radio in his pocket… And you don’t take a radio to a crime scene if you’re the only suspect," the law enforcement analyst claimed.

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