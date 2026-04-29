Hollywood Legend Shirley MacLaine Steps Out With Male Companion in Rare Outing After Celebrating 92nd Birthday

Legendary actress Shirley MacLaine has been spotted in a rare public outing just days after turning 92, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Hollywood icon appeared in good spirits as she celebrated with a low-key birthday dinner in Malibu.

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Birthday Dinner By the Ocean

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Source: mega The Oscar winner was helped toward a waiting car after dining outdoors at an oceanside eatery.

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MacLaine marked the occasion with an intimate outing at The Sunset, where she dined outdoors overlooking the ocean. The actress, who officially turned 92 on April 24, was photographed leaving the restaurant just two days later after enjoying a relaxed meal. She appeared cheerful during the outing, spending time with a male companion as the pair sat on the sunny patio and chatted over dinner.

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Source: MEGA MacLaine linked arms with her companion as they exited the restaurant following a low-key birthday meal.

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Effortless Style and a Helping Hand

For the casual celebration, MacLaine layered a purple sweater over a blouse and cardigan, pairing the look with dark pants and comfortable shoes. She completed her outfit with oversized glasses, while her signature gray hair was styled short and swept across her forehead.

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Source: MEGA MacLaine was escorted to the curb after enjoying dinner on the patio at a Malibu hotspot.

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After the meal, she was seen being assisted out of the restaurant by her companion. The two linked arms as they made their way toward a waiting car, with the man carrying leftovers and helping guide her safely to the curb.

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A Hollywood Career Spanning Decades

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Source: MEGA The 92-year-old actress was seen smiling as she chatted with her companion during the outing.

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MacLaine remains one of the last living legends of Hollywood's Golden Age, with a career that stretches back more than 70 years. She made her film debut in The Trouble with Harry and went on to star in classics like The Apartment and Terms of Endearment.

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Source: MEGA MacLaine's companion carried leftovers while helping guide her safely to a nearby vehicle.

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Her performance in Terms of Endearment earned her an Academy Award after multiple nominations, cementing her place as one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actresses. She later appeared in fan favorites, including Steel Magnolias and, more recently, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

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Her Secret to Longevity

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Source: mega The 'Terms of Endearment' wore a royal purple sweater.

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The Oscar winner has long credited her early years as a dancer for her strength and resilience. Starting training at just 3 years old and continuing into her late 60s, she has said the discipline shaped her outlook on life. MacLaine has also remained candid about aging, previously telling People: "I've always known I'd have a long life, so I was looking forward. I'm an optimist anyway. I look forward to the next day rather than – well, I must say, now I wonder how much longer."

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Source: MEGA The actress previously said she had a 'perfect life.'