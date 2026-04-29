'I Will Kill You': Epstein's Ex-Employee Accused of 'Kidnapping, Threatening and Assaulting' 2 Men Attempting to Film Documentary on His 'Orgy Island'

Investigators later uncovered two more weapons on the island, though Rodriguez has yet to be formally charged. She’s expected to be arraigned in May on a slate of serious allegations, including false imprisonment, kidnapping, assault and destruction of property.

But the drama didn’t stop there. On April 25, maintenance workers alerted Rodriguez and her daughter after spotting another group of trespassers who claimed they were snapping photos for a nonprofit.

The pair allegedly confronted the group and demanded they stop filming, but the would-be visitors bolted for their boat, sparking a chaotic chase with Rodriguez in hot pursuit. Her five-months pregnant adult daughter claimed one of the men shoved her during the tense clash, causing her to fall over

One straggler, Benjamin Jackson Owen, wasn’t so lucky and wasn't able to escape. Workers detained the Tennessee man and reportedly bound him with duct tape until authorities arrived. He has since been charged with trespassing, according to court documents. He pleaded not guilty.

Rodriguez told police the island is a frequent target of curious trespassers and content chasers looking to grab viral social media footage.