'I Will Kill You': Epstein's Ex-Employee Accused of 'Kidnapping, Threatening and Assaulting' 2 Men Attempting to Film Documentary on His 'Orgy Island'
April 29 2026, Updated 5:15 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious private Caribbean island has become the backdrop for chilling new allegations more than six years after his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The longtime property manager at Little St. James is now accused of kidnapping and assaulting two jet-skiers who allegedly got too close while attempting to film a documentary.
Epstein Island Jet-Ski Standoff With Trespassers
Ann Rodriguez is accused of storming up to the brothers by boat on March 1 and allegedly pulling a gun while repeatedly screaming, “I will kill you,” according to court documents — with the weapon later revealed to be a BB gun that looked like a Glock to the terrified jet skiers.
The men claim Rodriguez ordered one brother into the water and forced him to swim to her boat, where he was allegedly made to strip, get on his knees and be hog-tied, while the other sibling managed to escape and alert authorities.
The brother who was detained further claimed the memory cards from their filming drone were seized and tossed into the Caribbean Sea, escalating the already terrifying encounter.
Tresspassers Busted on Little St. James Island
Investigators later uncovered two more weapons on the island, though Rodriguez has yet to be formally charged. She’s expected to be arraigned in May on a slate of serious allegations, including false imprisonment, kidnapping, assault and destruction of property.
But the drama didn’t stop there. On April 25, maintenance workers alerted Rodriguez and her daughter after spotting another group of trespassers who claimed they were snapping photos for a nonprofit.
The pair allegedly confronted the group and demanded they stop filming, but the would-be visitors bolted for their boat, sparking a chaotic chase with Rodriguez in hot pursuit. Her five-months pregnant adult daughter claimed one of the men shoved her during the tense clash, causing her to fall over
One straggler, Benjamin Jackson Owen, wasn’t so lucky and wasn't able to escape. Workers detained the Tennessee man and reportedly bound him with duct tape until authorities arrived. He has since been charged with trespassing, according to court documents. He pleaded not guilty.
Rodriguez told police the island is a frequent target of curious trespassers and content chasers looking to grab viral social media footage.
Anna Rodriguez Was Mentioned in the Epstein Files
Billionaire investor Stephen Deckoff snapped up Little St. James and neighboring Great St. James in May 2023, dropping roughly $60 million with plans to transform the once-notorious properties into a high-end five-star luxury resort.
Rodriguez was kept on as property manager despite her deep-rooted ties to Epstein. The late financier bought Little St. James in 1998 for $7.95 million, and by 2003, Rodriguez was running the show, overseeing everything from day-to-day operations and maintenance to guest logistics and construction on the island.
So it raised eyebrows when her name surfaced more than 200 times in emails and documents released in the Epstein files, a paper trail that only intensified scrutiny around her role.
Rodriguez was mentioned in one from June 2017 that read, "Hi Anna. Just want to confirm you know 2 girls (REDACTED and REDACTED) will accompany je (Jeffrey Epstein) to the island tomorrow. They will each need a room.”
She replied, asking whether the ladies were coming in on Epstein's private jet or on a commercial flight.
Little St. James Earned an Awful Nickname
Epstein's victims claim they were flown to Little St. James, infamously dubbed "Pedophile Island," where they were allegedly trafficked to his rich and powerful friends for sexual purposes.
The late predator was found dead in his New York City jail cell in August 2019, a month after his arrest on federal sex trafficking charges.