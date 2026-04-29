EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's Relationship 'Shattered by Joint Paranoia They Will Both Publish Tell-All Revenge Memoirs'

Ferguson's circumstances have drawn particular attention, with reports of an increasingly transient lifestyle following her departure from Royal Lodge.

She has been seen staying at a luxury resort in the Alps and traveling between Northern Ireland, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates, often relying on a network of friends for accommodation.

A source familiar with her situation said the instability marks a stark change from her previous life.

They added: "Sarah's day-to-day reality has become increasingly transient – she's moving from place to place, rarely settling anywhere for long, and relying on a discreet network of contacts to maintain a degree of privacy. It marks a stark departure from the stability and routine she once had, and really underlines just how unsettled and uncertain her circumstances have become.

"There's also a very deliberate effort on her part to remain out of public view. She is keeping appearances to a minimum and being careful about where and how she is seen, which speaks to the intensity of the scrutiny she feels she is under and the need to manage it as quietly as possible."

The strain is also said to extend within the wider family. Ferguson's daughters, Princesses Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, have not offered her a permanent residence, according to those familiar with the situation, further compounding her unsettled circumstances.

Meanwhile, Ferguson recently lost her Freedom of the City of York honor, originally awarded in 1987, following a unanimous council decision linked to renewed scrutiny of her past association with Epstein.

Another insider suggested the breakdown in Ferguson and Andrew's relationship reflects the cumulative weight of years of controversy and a new fear and paranoia gripping the pair.

They said: "Instead of trusting each other, they now fear totally betrayal by one another.

"Both of them know the other could take a huge pay check for a TV interview or memoir deal, which could be used to blame each other for their fate.

"This fear is what is really driving a wedge between them , as all trust is just gone, leaving their relationship essentially shattered at this point."