EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's Relationship 'Shattered by Joint Paranoia They Will Both Publish Tell-All Revenge Memoirs'
April 29 2026, Published 5:13 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson and the ex-Prince Andrew are said to have seen their once unusually close post-divorce relationship finally fracture under mounting pressure – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com their mutual suspicion over potential tell-all memoirs in the wake of their joint Jeffrey Epstein scandal has left their bond "shattered beyond repair."
The former couple, who divorced in 1996 yet remained living together for decades at the $40million Royal Lodge in Windsor, had long presented a united and amicable front despite their separation.
That arrangement is now said to have ended last year amid renewed scrutiny of their historic links to convicted sex offender Epstein, whose death in 2019 reignited attention on Andrew's associations with the pedophile.
Following the fallout, Andrew was stripped of his remaining royal roles and relocated to the Sandringham Estate, while Ferguson's own standing and living situation have become increasingly precarious.
Mutual Suspicion Replaces Former Closeness
A source close to the pair said the dynamic between them has shifted dramatically in recent months.
They told us: "What has unfolded between them goes far beyond a simple cooling-off period – there is now a deep-rooted suspicion shaping every interaction. Both appear acutely aware that the other holds years of shared history that could, if made public, be framed in ways that are uncomfortable or even reputationally damaging.
"That awareness has bred a kind of mutual paranoia, where even private conversations are weighed against how they might one day be interpreted or disclosed."
The source added: "As a result, the tone of Sarah and Andrew's relationship has shifted dramatically. What was once an easy, almost unconventional closeness for a divorced couple has been replaced by something far more cautious and emotionally restrained. There is a sense of self-protection on both sides now – a guardedness that makes genuine warmth difficult, and leaves their connection feeling fragile, distant, and under constant strain."
Daily Bond Fades As Tensions Resurface
For years, Ferguson and Andrew maintained daily routines together – including shared meals and public appearances – creating an impression of enduring closeness.
However, insiders suggest that sense of familiarity has largely evaporated. Another source said: "In practical terms, they no longer function as any kind of cohesive partnership – whatever sense of unity they once projected has effectively dissolved. While they do still communicate from time to time, those exchanges are sporadic and noticeably restrained, carrying none of the easy familiarity or emotional closeness that used to define their bond.
"There is also a growing feeling that unresolved tensions from the past are beginning to resurface. In particular, the question of how each of them became connected to the Epstein scandal continues to cast a long shadow, with lingering resentment and unspoken blame quietly shaping the distance between them."
Ferguson Faces Uncertain Future Amid Fallout
Ferguson's circumstances have drawn particular attention, with reports of an increasingly transient lifestyle following her departure from Royal Lodge.
She has been seen staying at a luxury resort in the Alps and traveling between Northern Ireland, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates, often relying on a network of friends for accommodation.
A source familiar with her situation said the instability marks a stark change from her previous life.
They added: "Sarah's day-to-day reality has become increasingly transient – she's moving from place to place, rarely settling anywhere for long, and relying on a discreet network of contacts to maintain a degree of privacy. It marks a stark departure from the stability and routine she once had, and really underlines just how unsettled and uncertain her circumstances have become.
"There's also a very deliberate effort on her part to remain out of public view. She is keeping appearances to a minimum and being careful about where and how she is seen, which speaks to the intensity of the scrutiny she feels she is under and the need to manage it as quietly as possible."
The strain is also said to extend within the wider family. Ferguson's daughters, Princesses Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, have not offered her a permanent residence, according to those familiar with the situation, further compounding her unsettled circumstances.
Meanwhile, Ferguson recently lost her Freedom of the City of York honor, originally awarded in 1987, following a unanimous council decision linked to renewed scrutiny of her past association with Epstein.
Another insider suggested the breakdown in Ferguson and Andrew's relationship reflects the cumulative weight of years of controversy and a new fear and paranoia gripping the pair.
They said: "Instead of trusting each other, they now fear totally betrayal by one another.
"Both of them know the other could take a huge pay check for a TV interview or memoir deal, which could be used to blame each other for their fate.
"This fear is what is really driving a wedge between them , as all trust is just gone, leaving their relationship essentially shattered at this point."