WHCD Alleged Gunman Cole Allen 'Internally Convinced' Himself to Prepare for Trump's Third Assassination Attempt, Top Doctor Says

The accused shooter allegedly sent a disturbing manifesto to family members roughly 10 minutes before opening fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, outlining a targeted plan and revealing his state of mind.

A top neuropsychologist says alleged WHCD gunman Cole Allen appeared "internally convinced" over time to carry out the attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dr. Sanam Hafeez said Allen's tone stands out for how controlled it appears, rather than erratic.

"He doesn't come across as someone who lost his mind or had some kind of breakdown. If anything, the opposite is true. He's organized, calm, and thinks things through carefully, which is honestly more disturbing than if he had just been ranting," Dr. Hafeez noted.

"Most people would expect someone in this headspace to be all over the place emotionally, but he's not," she added.