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WHCD Alleged Gunman Cole Allen 'Internally Convinced' Himself to Prepare for Trump's Third Assassination Attempt, Top Doctor Says

split image of Donald Trump and Cole Allen
Source: mega

A top neuropsychologist analyzed Cole Allen's alleged manifesto.

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April 29 2026, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

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A top neuropsychologist says alleged WHCD gunman Cole Allen appeared "internally convinced" over time to carry out the attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The accused shooter allegedly sent a disturbing manifesto to family members roughly 10 minutes before opening fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, outlining a targeted plan and revealing his state of mind.

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Analyzing the Manifesto

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image of Dr. Sanam Hafeez said he appeared 'organized, calm,' and deliberate.
Source: mega

Dr. Sanam Hafeez said he appeared 'organized, calm,' and deliberate.

Dr. Sanam Hafeez said Allen's tone stands out for how controlled it appears, rather than erratic.

"He doesn't come across as someone who lost his mind or had some kind of breakdown. If anything, the opposite is true. He's organized, calm, and thinks things through carefully, which is honestly more disturbing than if he had just been ranting," Dr. Hafeez noted.

"Most people would expect someone in this headspace to be all over the place emotionally, but he's not," she added.

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'Internal Convincing'

image of The expert noted his mindset did not reflect a sudden breakdown.
Source: mega

The expert noted his mindset did not reflect a sudden breakdown.

Dr.Hafeez pointed to what she described as a striking ability to compartmentalize.

"What's strange is that he clearly feels bad about putting innocent people in danger, yet had no problem planning to shoot specific individuals," she acknowledged.

According to the doctor, the language suggests a long-term psychological process, not a sudden snap.

She said, "That kind of mental separation takes a lot of internal convincing over a long period of time. This doesn't feel like a snap decision; it feels like something he had been sitting with and justifying to himself for years."

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What Else Did the Doctor Say?

image of Allen's writings suggested he had been justifying his actions over time.
Source: mega

Allen's writings suggested he had been justifying his actions over time.

The neuropsychologist previously suggested to Radar that Allen's own words pointed to an unexpected underlying motive.

"He framed the security failures almost with disbelief and frustration, as if he wanted to be caught or at least expected a greater challenge. He described expecting cameras everywhere, bugged rooms, and armed agents at every turn, but instead found nothing," she said.

"The fact that he was surprised by this suggests he had genuinely prepared himself for a much harder mission. There is an odd irony in an would-be assassin criticizing the very security he was trying to evade. It also raises a deeper question about whether part of him wanted to be stopped before he could go through with it," the doctor added.

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Charged in Alleged Assassination Plot

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image of The doctor said his words indicate long-term internal convincing, not impulse.
Source: mega

The doctor said his words indicate long-term internal convincing, not impulse.

Allen has since been hit with multiple federal charges, including attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump, interstate transportation of weapons, and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

The 31-year-old appeared in court wearing a blue jumpsuit and speaking quietly, according to witnesses, and was ordered held in custody ahead of a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, April 30.

Prosecutors pushed for him to remain behind bars, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Jocelyn Ballantine telling the court he posed a serious threat, alleging he was armed with a 12-gauge shotgun, a .38-caliber pistol, and multiple knives at the time of the incident.

A separate preliminary hearing has been set for May 11.

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