Exclusive: WHCD Shooting Suspect 'Wanted to Be Caught' During Trump's Third Assassination Attempt — According to Lengthy Manifesto, Top Doctor Says

The alleged manifesto from the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting suspect Cole Allen is shedding new light on his mindset before the attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal. A top neuropsychologist said his own words suggest he may have "wanted to be caught."

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Shocked by 'Incompetence'

Source: mega A top doctor said his words suggest he may have 'wanted to be caught.'

In the manifesto, Allen allegedly appeared stunned by what he described as a lack of security measures at the venue. "I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat," it read. "The security at the event is all outside, focused on protestors and current arrivals, because apparently no one thought about what happens if someone checks in the day before." "Like, this level of incompetence is insane, and I very sincerely hope it's corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again," the manifesto added.

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'Wanted to Be Caught'

Source: mega The suspect described walking in with weapons without raising suspicion.

Dr. Sanam Hafeez said Allen's alleged account of the lead-up to the event revealed an unexpected psychological layer beneath the alleged plan. "He framed the security failures almost with disbelief and frustration, as if he wanted to be caught or at least expected a greater challenge. He described expecting cameras everywhere, bugged rooms, and armed agents at every turn, but instead found nothing," she explained.

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'Prepared' for a 'Harder Mission'

Source: mega He appeared frustrated by what he called a lack of security at the event.

Hafeez noted the suspect's language suggests he anticipated intense surveillance and may have been unsettled when it wasn't there. "The fact that he was surprised by this suggests he had genuinely prepared himself for a much harder mission. There is an odd irony in an would-be assassin criticizing the very security he was trying to evade," Dr. Hafeez noted. The expert said the tone of the manifesto raises questions about Allen's alleged underlying intent in the moments before the shooting. "It also raises a deeper question about whether part of him wanted to be stopped before he could go through with it," she said.

'Strange Moral Contradiction'

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Source: mega Dr. Hafeez also pointed to a 'moral contradiction' in his selective remorse.