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WHCD Shooting Suspect Cole Allen Showed 'Strange Moral Contradiction' in Manifesto Sent to Family Minutes Before Gunfire, Top Neuropsychologist Says

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Source: mega

A top neuropsychologist analyzed Cole Allen's alleged manifesto.

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April 28 2026, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

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Suspected shooter Cole Allen's alleged manifesto is raising new questions about his state of mind in the moments before gunfire erupted at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A top neuropsychologist says his own words reveal a chilling "moral contradiction."

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Apology Before Gunfire

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image of Dr. Sanam Hafeez pointed to a 'strange moral contradiction' in his words.
Source: mega

Dr. Sanam Hafeez pointed to a 'strange moral contradiction' in his words.

In the message sent to family just minutes before the shooting, Allen allegedly appeared to express remorse, but only toward those he did not consider targets.

"I apologize to all of the people I traveled next to, all the workers who handled my luggage, and all the other non-targeted people at the hotel who I put in danger simply by being near," the manifesto read.

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'Strange Moral Contradiction'

image of The suspect apologized to bystanders while allegedly planning violence.
Source: mega

The suspect apologized to bystanders while allegedly planning violence.

Dr. Sanam Hafeez said the suspect’s message points to a deeply conflicted mindset, despite the calculated nature of the alleged plan.

"He apologized to people who sat near him on his trip and hotel guests he put in danger simply by being in proximity to him," Hafeez explained. "This reveals a strange moral contradiction, someone planning mass violence while genuinely seeming to feel guilty about inconveniencing innocent bystanders."

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'Targets' vs. Innocent People

image of Experts say the language suggests a calculated, not chaotic, mindset.
Source: mega

Experts say the language suggests a calculated, not chaotic, mindset.

Hafeez said the language suggests Allen drew a clear psychological line between intended victims and everyone else.

"It suggests he maintained a clear distinction in his mind between 'targets' and ordinary people, indicating he saw himself not as indiscriminately violent but as executing a calculated mission," she detailed.

"This wasn't random or manic thinking — it was organized, intentional, and rooted in a belief system he had constructed over time," the top doctor added.

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'Not Targets at All'

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image of The manifesto appeared to separate 'targets' from innocent people.
Source: mega

The manifesto appeared to separate 'targets' from innocent people.

The alleged manifesto goes further, explicitly laying out who Allen did and did not intend to harm.

"Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest," it read. "Secret Service: they are targets only if necessary, and to be incapacitated non-lethally if possible."

"Hotel Security: not targets if at all possible… Capitol Police: same as Hotel Security… National Guard: same as Hotel Security," it continued. "Hotel Employees: not targets at all. Guests: not targets at all."

"In order to minimize casualties, I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls)," Allen allegedly revealed.

Despite his earlier apology, the alleged shooter still said, "I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn't come to that."

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