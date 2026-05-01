EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Slapped With Defamation Lawsuit For Claiming Charlie Kirk's Security Chief Plotted to 'Assassinate' Late Conservative Activist 

The complaint alleges Owens used her massive online platform to falsely claim Harpole was involved in a secret government plot to assassinate Kirk, who was fatally shot during a September 2025 speaking event in Utah.

Harpole claims the theory originated from Snow, who allegedly told Owens he witnessed the security guard leaving a "top brass" military meeting at Fort Huachuca in Arizona the day before the killing. Owens then amplified the claim across her podcast, social media accounts, and other platforms, presenting it as credible despite a lack of evidence.

But Harpole says the allegation is "verifiably false," insisting travel records place him in Dallas, Texas at the time of the alleged meeting, making it physically impossible for him to have been in Arizona.