EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Slapped With Defamation Lawsuit For Claiming Charlie Kirk's Security Chief Plotted to 'Assassinate' Late Conservative Activist
May 1 2026, Updated 7:03 p.m. ET
Charlie Kirk's former head of security has filed a bombshell lawsuit against Candace Owens, accusing the conservative commentator of spreading a "malicious and fabricated" conspiracy theory linking him to the activist’s assassination, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
According to court documents obtained by us, Brian Harpole, a private security professional who previously protected Kirk, is suing the podcaster, her media companies and associate Mitchell Snow for defamation and conspiracy to defame.
Charlie Kirk's Former Security Guard's Lawsuit
The complaint alleges Owens used her massive online platform to falsely claim Harpole was involved in a secret government plot to assassinate Kirk, who was fatally shot during a September 2025 speaking event in Utah.
Harpole claims the theory originated from Snow, who allegedly told Owens he witnessed the security guard leaving a "top brass" military meeting at Fort Huachuca in Arizona the day before the killing. Owens then amplified the claim across her podcast, social media accounts, and other platforms, presenting it as credible despite a lack of evidence.
But Harpole says the allegation is "verifiably false," insisting travel records place him in Dallas, Texas at the time of the alleged meeting, making it physically impossible for him to have been in Arizona.
Owens Bombshell Claims About The Assassination
The lawsuit claims Owens continued to push the narrative even after reviewing those records, which Harpole argues proves she either knew the claims were false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth — a key standard in defamation cases.
What began as commentary about alleged security failures quickly escalated into direct accusations of involvement in the assassination, according to the filing. Owens allegedly suggested Harpole was part of a broader conspiracy involving the federal government and repeatedly questioned his actions before and after the shooting.
In one instance, she accused him of lying about events surrounding Kirk’s death and even implied he intentionally failed to render proper aid after the shooting, claims Harpole says have no basis in fact.
Theories Spread Online
The complaint further alleges Owens coordinated with Snow to promote the story, including featuring him in a widely viewed podcast interview where he doubled down on his claims of seeing Harpole at the alleged meeting.
As the theory spread online, Harpole says he became the target of widespread harassment, with thousands of social media users accusing him of murder and demanding his arrest.
He claims the fallout has been severe costing him business opportunities, damaging his professional reputation, and causing significant emotional distress.
Despite mounting criticism and a lack of evidence supporting the claims, Owens allegedly continued to repeat and promote the theory to her millions of followers.
Harpole Seeking $75K In Damages
Harpole is now seeking damages in excess of $75,000, as well as punitive damages, arguing Owens’ actions were intentional, coordinated, and driven by a desire to generate attention and profit from viral conspiracy content.
The case marks a significant legal challenge for Owens and raises broader questions about the limits of commentary, influence, and accountability in the age of digital media.
It remains to be seen how Owens and the other defendants will respond in court