EXCLUSIVE: Why New Prince William and Princess Catherine Waxworks are Striking Fear into Hearts of Royal Fans
May 1 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales' likenesses have prompted a wave of mixed reactions after newly repositioned wax figures of the pair were installed at Madame Tussauds in London – leaving some royal fans "terrified" by what they called the "creepy" look on the future king's dummy's face.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the figures – part of the tourist attraction's Royal Palace exhibit – were relocated to mark the royal couple's 15th wedding anniversary, drawing renewed attention to the models, which have undergone several updates since their introduction.
First unveiled together in 2012 to coincide with their first anniversary – with William's figure originally debuting in 2005 – the waxworks have been periodically revised to reflect the couple's evolving public image.
Catherine's likeness was most recently updated in 2025, with both figures now dressed in outfits inspired by the Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2023.
'The Figures Just Look Off and Creepy'
One visitor told us: "I hate Madame Tussauds – the figures just look off and creepy. I have actually seen some royal fans in tears of despair, and others saying they were being left terrified by the creepy looks of the models."
Sources familiar with the exhibition said the reaction reflects a broader challenge in balancing realism with public expectation when it comes to creating royal waxworks.
One waxworks expert said, "Wax figures operate in a narrow space between lifelike and artificial, and when that balance tips, it can create discomfort rather than admiration.
"The Waleses are among the most photographed people in the world, so even small inaccuracies become highly noticeable to visitors, and can make models seem 'creepy.'"
They added, "There is always a tension between artistic interpretation and exact replication – but when audiences sense a mismatch, it can lead to strong reactions, both positive and negative."
Detailed Styling Draws Both Praise And Criticism
Catherine's figure is styled in a glittering pink gown, complete with the Royal Victorian Order sash and Royal Family Order of Elizabeth II, and is adorned with a replica of the Lover's Knot Tiara, historically associated with Diana, Princess of Wales, who was killed in 1997 aged 36 in a high-speed Paris car smash.
William's waxwork is dressed in a black tuxedo with a white bow tie, alongside replicas of military medals and insignia linked to the Order of the Garter.
Not all responses have been critical, with some visitors praising the likeness of the models.
One said: "These wax figures are usually pretty bad, but even the Wales' in wax look good."
Another gushed: "Wow. They are both very good likenesses of The Prince and Princess."
The renewed attention comes as William and Catherine marked their anniversary with a personal family photograph shared on social media.
The image, taken during a recent trip to Cornwall, shows the couple lying on grass with their children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, eight – alongside their dog Orla.
The photograph, captured by photographer Matt Porteous, was accompanied by a caption reading "celebrating 15 years of marriage" followed by a heart emoji.
The storm over the waxworks came as King Charles, 77, and his wife Queen Camilla, 78, were visiting Donald Trump for a US state visit to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.
Sources tell us Charles told William to "watch and learn" before he and Camilla left, as he is said to be "busy preparing for his son to take the throne."