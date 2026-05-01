EXCLUSIVE: Why New Prince William and Princess Catherine Waxworks are Striking Fear into Hearts of Royal Fans

RadarOnline.com can reveal the figures – part of the tourist attraction's Royal Palace exhibit – were relocated to mark the royal couple's 15th wedding anniversary, drawing renewed attention to the models, which have undergone several updates since their introduction.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales ' likenesses have prompted a wave of mixed reactions after newly repositioned wax figures of the pair were installed at Madame Tussauds in London – leaving some royal fans "terrified" by what they called the "creepy" look on the future king's dummy's face.

Catherine's likeness was most recently updated in 2025, with both figures now dressed in outfits inspired by the Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2023.

First unveiled together in 2012 to coincide with their first anniversary – with William's figure originally debuting in 2005 – the waxworks have been periodically revised to reflect the couple's evolving public image.

One visitor told us: "I hate Madame Tussauds – the figures just look off and creepy. I have actually seen some royal fans in tears of despair, and others saying they were being left terrified by the creepy looks of the models."

Sources familiar with the exhibition said the reaction reflects a broader challenge in balancing realism with public expectation when it comes to creating royal waxworks.

One waxworks expert said, "Wax figures operate in a narrow space between lifelike and artificial, and when that balance tips, it can create discomfort rather than admiration.

"The Waleses are among the most photographed people in the world, so even small inaccuracies become highly noticeable to visitors, and can make models seem 'creepy.'"

They added, "There is always a tension between artistic interpretation and exact replication – but when audiences sense a mismatch, it can lead to strong reactions, both positive and negative."