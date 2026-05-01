The Black Dahlia and Zodiac Killer 'Were the Same Person,' Cold Case Consultant Claims — As Monster Murderer Left 'Clues Linking Himself to Both' Investigations

Other cruel critics, including actor and director Jack Webb, called Short "lazy" and "irresponsible" in his popular 1958 account of the case, and said she was "already obsolescent" when she was slaughtered.

"Right from the beginning, people were blaming her for her own death," historian William J. Mann noted, who is behind the book on the case, titled Black Dahlia: Murder, Monsters, and Madness in Midcentury Hollywood.

According to Mann, he wrote the book to restore Short to "the fullness of her humanity," as he also lays out a case for who might have killed her: Marvin Margolis, the same man who cold-case consultant Alex Baber also put up with the endorsement of two former LAPD detectives.

While they both agree on the suspect, Baber has one bombshell suggestion: The Black Dahlia killer was also the Zodiac killer. The unidentified killer terrorized San Francisco from 1968 to 1969, with five confirmed victims.