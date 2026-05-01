EXCLUSIVE: Where King Charles Stayed During His White House Visit Is Fascinating Royal Fans

The King and Queen's visit began with the pair being greeted by Trump before attending a garden party at the White House.

The event marked the first in a series of engagements aimed at reinforcing the so-called "special relationship" between the United Kingdom and the United States, with both sides emphasizing shared history and cooperation.

Charles and Camilla also participated in further engagements, including meetings with officials and a state dinner.

A source said: "Blair House is amazing for royal watchers as it was just like having a mini-palace to stay in, which is what Charles and Camilla respected about the accommodation.

"Everything was laid on, from 24/7 butlers to heavy security."

The insider added, "It really was like a mini-palace experience, and was designed to make the king and queen feel right at home, from the crystalware to sparkling cutlery, and staff taught how to bow to them properly."

During Charles' visit, he churned out a series of diplomatic gags about the UK-US relationship, but sources tell Radar they "disguised" the monarch's disgust at Trump's policies on issues such as the environment.