EXCLUSIVE: Where King Charles Stayed During His White House Visit Is Fascinating Royal Fans
May 1 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
King Charles and Queen Camilla spent their US state visit not inside the White House itself but across the street in Blair House – a historic residence steeped in political and royal history that has long hosted world leaders and dignitaries.
As RadarOnline.com has been reporting, the monarch, 77, and his wife, 78, arrived in Washington, DC, earlier this week as guests of President Donald Trump, 79, for an official state visit marked by ceremonial events and diplomatic engagements.
While the White House contains guest accommodation, presidents can offer the whole of Blair House – located at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue – to visiting heads of state.
Built in 1824 for Joseph Lovell, the first Surgeon General of the US Army, the property was later purchased by political figure Francis Preston Blair, from whom it takes its name.
Over nearly two centuries, it has served as a temporary presidential residence during renovations and as a base for presidents-elect on the eve of inauguration.
'It Offers a Level of Privacy'
Sources familiar with state visit arrangements said Blair House is regarded as both a practical and symbolic choice for high-profile guests.
One insider told us: "It offers a level of privacy and security that complements the White House while still placing visitors at the heart of Washington. For visiting royals, it carries a sense of continuity with previous state visits.
"There is also a deliberate message in using Blair House – it underscores tradition and respect, reinforcing diplomatic ties through shared history rather than spectacle.
"For many leaders, staying there is part of the experience. It is not just accommodation, it is a statement about the relationship between the two nations."
Inside The Mini Palace Residence
Inside, the residence reflects its long history, with interiors documented through official photographs showing formal dining rooms and period-style bedrooms. One guest room, photographed in the 1960s, features a four-poster bed and traditional decor, while the dining space is marked by a chandelier positioned above a long table designed for formal gatherings.
The house has been adapted over time but retains much of its historic character.
Blair House's guestbook includes figures such as Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela, Vladimir Putin, and Charles de Gaulle, as well as Charles' late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who stayed there on multiple visits to the United States spanning decades.
The residence has therefore become closely associated with the ceremonial aspects of US diplomacy.
Royal Visit Blends Tradition With Subtle Tension
The King and Queen's visit began with the pair being greeted by Trump before attending a garden party at the White House.
The event marked the first in a series of engagements aimed at reinforcing the so-called "special relationship" between the United Kingdom and the United States, with both sides emphasizing shared history and cooperation.
Charles and Camilla also participated in further engagements, including meetings with officials and a state dinner.
A source said: "Blair House is amazing for royal watchers as it was just like having a mini-palace to stay in, which is what Charles and Camilla respected about the accommodation.
"Everything was laid on, from 24/7 butlers to heavy security."
The insider added, "It really was like a mini-palace experience, and was designed to make the king and queen feel right at home, from the crystalware to sparkling cutlery, and staff taught how to bow to them properly."
During Charles' visit, he churned out a series of diplomatic gags about the UK-US relationship, but sources tell Radar they "disguised" the monarch's disgust at Trump's policies on issues such as the environment.