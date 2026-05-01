EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Stabs Donald Trump in the Back — Radar Reveals 'Secret Codes' Monarch Used to Show His 'Utter Disdain' for Prez During 2,624-Word Congress Speech
May 1 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
King Charles delivered a polished and widely applauded address to the US Congress, which RadarOnline.com can reveal has now sparked claims he embedded subtle criticisms of Donald Trump within what was outwardly a message of unity.
The 77-year-old monarch's 2,624-word speech, delivered during a hugely sensitive period in US-UK relations, marked only the second time a British ruler has addressed Congress.
The King received 12 standing ovations and laughter from lawmakers across party lines, while Trump himself praised the performance, saying, "He made a great speech. I was very jealous."
Yet analysts and observers have since pointed to carefully worded passages that appeared to diverge from the president's positions on NATO, Ukraine, climate policy, and executive authority.
Charles' address came amid ongoing tensions over Trump's stance on Iran, his criticism of European allies, and his wavering support for Kyiv.
'It Adds Up to a Huge Criticism of Trump'
He said: "American leadership helped rebuild a shattered continent, playing a decisive role as a defender of freedom in Europe. Today, our partnerships in NATO deepen our technological and military co-operation and ensure that together we can meet the challenges of an increasingly complex and contested world."
Charles added: "Our defence, intelligence, and security ties are hardwired together through relationships measured not in years, but in decades."
Sources familiar with diplomatic reactions said the King's phrasing was interpreted by some as a deliberate, if understated, rebuttal of Trump's policies. One insider told us: "There is a long tradition of coded language in speeches like this, and the emphasis on enduring alliances was widely read as a counterpoint to recent skepticism toward NATO.
"It was not confrontational, but it was precise – the kind of message that signals disagreement without breaking protocol.
"But when you combine that with the fact Charles has utter disdain for Trump as a person and for his policies on issues close to his heart, especially the environment, it adds up to a huge – if diplomatic – criticism of Trump."
Another well-placed political source added: "What made Charles' speech notable was the contrast between tone and substance. It sounded warm and cooperative, yet certain lines carried clear political weight for those listening closely."
Checks And Balances Line Draws Political Reaction
The King also drew attention with remarks on constitutional principles, stating that executive power is "subject to checks and balances" – a line that prompted a standing ovation led largely by Democrats.
His comment was seen by some as a broader reflection on democratic governance at a time of heightened political division in the United States.
On international conflicts, the monarch avoided directly addressing the US-led military action against Iran but instead referenced Britain's historic support for America, including its role following the September 11 attacks.
He said: "We answered the call together – as our people have done so for more than a century."
The remarks came after Trump criticized the UK for not joining the campaign against Iran and mocked its naval capabilities.
Charles also reiterated support for Ukraine, describing Europe's freedom as "under attack again following Russia's invasion" – a position which contrasts with the Trump administration's more cautious approach to continued aid.
On environmental issues, he spoke of "our shared responsibility to safeguard nature, our most precious and irreplaceable asset" – in contrast to Trump's rollback of climate initiatives and withdrawal from international agreements.
During a state banquet, the King presented Trump with a bell from the Second World War-era submarine HMS Trump, adding: "May it stand as a testimony to our nations' shared history and shining future. And should you ever need to get hold of us, well, just give us a ring."
But one critic joked: "Was Charles using this to call Trump the ultimate bell-end?"