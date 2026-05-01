The 77-year-old monarch's 2,624-word speech, delivered during a hugely sensitive period in US-UK relations, marked only the second time a British ruler has addressed Congress.

King Charles delivered a polished and widely applauded address to the US Congress, which RadarOnline.com can reveal has now sparked claims he embedded subtle criticisms of Donald Trump within what was outwardly a message of unity.

Charles' address came amid ongoing tensions over Trump's stance on Iran , his criticism of European allies, and his wavering support for Kyiv.

Yet analysts and observers have since pointed to carefully worded passages that appeared to diverge from the president's positions on NATO, Ukraine, climate policy, and executive authority.

The King received 12 standing ovations and laughter from lawmakers across party lines, while Trump himself praised the performance, saying, "He made a great speech. I was very jealous."

He said: "American leadership helped rebuild a shattered continent, playing a decisive role as a defender of freedom in Europe. Today, our partnerships in NATO deepen our technological and military co-operation and ensure that together we can meet the challenges of an increasingly complex and contested world."

Charles added: "Our defence, intelligence, and security ties are hardwired together through relationships measured not in years, but in decades."

Sources familiar with diplomatic reactions said the King's phrasing was interpreted by some as a deliberate, if understated, rebuttal of Trump's policies. One insider told us: "There is a long tradition of coded language in speeches like this, and the emphasis on enduring alliances was widely read as a counterpoint to recent skepticism toward NATO.

"It was not confrontational, but it was precise – the kind of message that signals disagreement without breaking protocol.

"But when you combine that with the fact Charles has utter disdain for Trump as a person and for his policies on issues close to his heart, especially the environment, it adds up to a huge – if diplomatic – criticism of Trump."

Another well-placed political source added: "What made Charles' speech notable was the contrast between tone and substance. It sounded warm and cooperative, yet certain lines carried clear political weight for those listening closely."