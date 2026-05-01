Ralph Sutton Built GaS Digital From a Spare Bedroom Into a Podcast Powerhouse
May 1 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET
Before podcasting became mainstream, Ralph Sutton had already built a long radio career, hosting a nationally syndicated show that reached around 100 stations. At the time, he admits he didn’t take podcasting seriously.
“My douchebag response was, ‘Well, podcasting is for the people that can’t do radio. Like, I’m doing radio, so thank you,” Sutton said, recalling his initial reaction when first approached about the medium.
That mindset didn’t last. As the industry began to shift, Sutton quickly noticed radio losing its cultural relevance.
The Unexpected Start of GaS Digital
The idea for GaS Digital came through Sutton’s collaboration with comedian Luis J. Gomez. The two began exchanging ideas about what worked and what didn’t in podcasting, eventually landing on a concept that would evolve into a network.
Rather than building a studio immediately, Sutton proposed a simpler starting point.
“Why don’t we find some small podcasts… and we can sell the ads as a group,” he said. At the time, he added, “No one knew what the f—- a podcast was back then.”
GaS Digital officially launched in 2016 with just four shows, all operating out of Sutton’s apartment.
“It was four shows that we started with in my apartment’s second bedroom,” he said.
From the beginning, Sutton took a hands-on approach to production.
“I built a multicam studio for under a thousand dollars using Logitech cameras,” he explained, describing how he even controlled switching and recording himself during episodes.
Building Without a Blueprint
Unlike traditional media companies, GaS Digital had no established roadmap. Sutton and Gomez developed their model through experimentation, blending elements from radio with new digital strategies.
They were early adopters of premium podcast content, introducing subscriptions before it became widely popular.
“I think we were the first or one of the first to charge for private episodes that would go behind a paywall,” Sutton said.
The process was far from smooth. “We were figuring it out as we made every f——ng mistake,” he admitted. Still, those early missteps helped refine a model that worked.
Growth, Chaos, and Finding a Real Home
As the network grew, so did the challenges, especially while everything was still running out of Sutton’s home. What began as manageable quickly became overwhelming.
“There’s never a day where no one’s in my house,” he said. “They’re f——ng drinking my alcohol, they’re eating my food, they’re breaking s—-.”
The breaking point came during a date night gone wrong. Sutton returned home expecting privacy, only to find his apartment full of producers.
“The elevator opens into my apartment… we open into a room full of nine guys sitting on my floor,” he recalled. “And I said, ‘That’s it… if we don’t find a place… we have to shut it down.’”
Shortly after, GaS Digital moved into its first dedicated studio space in New York, marking a major step forward for the company.
Scaling the Network and the Reality of Growth
Today, GaS Digital has grown into a network of around 20 shows with a full production team. But Sutton is candid about the realities of scaling.
“It’s a classic ebb and flow,” he said, describing how growth brings increased costs for staff, infrastructure, and equipment.
The network has also seen talent move on as shows become more successful. Sutton approaches that reality with pragmatism.
“If a show gets a good offer to leave - and we can't match it
If I can’t make you that offer or if you don’t want to be here, why the f—- would I say… we won’t do that?” he said.
A Culture Built on Passion
One of GaS Digital’s defining traits is its internal culture, with many employees starting as fans of the shows.
“You can’t teach passion,” Sutton said, explaining why that approach to hiring has worked so well.
The studio has since evolved into a creative hub where comedians, producers, and creators gather regularly, creating an environment that blends work with community.
Evolving With the Industry
Rather than focusing solely on expansion, Sutton is now prioritizing refinement, upgrading equipment, improving the platform, and expanding exclusive content.
He is also encouraging his team to embrace new technology.
“If you’ve been able to figure out a way to reduce your workload by 50%… I’ll be f——ng thrilled,” he said, referring to the use of AI tools in production.
At its core, GaS Digital remains what it has always been: an evolving project built through experimentation. Reflecting on the early days, Sutton said, “We built the first website… I figured out what an RSS feed is… If you have a question, you're probably not the first person with that problem, so go find the answer someone else already figured out.”
More than a decade later, that same trial-and-error mindset continues to define the network he helped build.