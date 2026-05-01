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EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Sex Offender Josh Duggar Declares He's 'Convinced' That 'God' Wants Him to 'Work in Politics Still' in Jailhouse Emails

Josh Duggar previously worked as a conservative lobbyist.
Source: MEGA

Josh Duggar previously worked as a conservative lobbyist.

May 1 2026, Updated 5:26 p.m. ET

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Disgraced TLC alum Josh Duggar was deeply involved in conservative politics for much of his life, but his career abruptly ended after bombshell cheating and molestation scandals hit headlines in 2015.

Six years later, when he was found guilty of possessing child pornography and sentenced to 12 years in prison, it should have been a definitive nail in the coffin for his political aspirations, but according to jailhouse emails obtained by Radar, Josh, 38, believes "God" has called on him to work in politics once again.

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Josh Duggar's Political Dreams Revealed

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Radar obtained an email Josh Duggar wrote to his wife, Anna Duggar, in February 2022.
Source: RADAR

Radar obtained an email Josh Duggar wrote to his wife, Anna Duggar, in February 2022.

Josh brought up the idea of returning to his old career field in an email sent to his wife, Anna, from behind bars in February 2022.

"I have measured success sooo wrong all these years, and I have failed to break that chain with our kids until now," he wrote, referring to their seven children – Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson.

"The materialistic focus in my family is not balanced enough and I have been so focused on money," he continued. "Like getting to next level on a video game financially, instead of taking a cruise, doing fun activities, traveling for missions, etc."

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Josh Duggar said he was 'convinced' he was meant to work in 'politics' after prison.
Source: RADAR

Josh Duggar said he was 'convinced' he was meant to work in 'politics' after prison.

Claiming that "God" had "financially pulled (the) rug from under" their family, seemingly referring to his arrest and conviction, Josh said he had been "refocused" on his faith.

"I'm convinced God wants me to work in politics still. Specifically in criminal justice reform," the former 19 Kids and Counting star penned. "I ran to comfort of money and success instead of following God's clear call."

Prior to his various scandals and criminal conviction, Josh was a conservative activist and a lobbyist. In 2013, he served as the Executive Director of FRC Action, a legislative affiliate of Family Research Council. He's also worked alongside presidential election campaigns to support Republican candidates, including Mike Huckabee in 2008 and Rick Santorum in 2012.

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Josh Duggar Whined 'No One' Cares About Him in Jail

Josh Duggar claimed only his wife, Anna, cared about him after his arrest.
Source: @joshduggar/twitter

Josh Duggar claimed only his wife, Anna, cared about him after his arrest.

This is far from the first time Josh reflected on his past and what he wants for his future in newly-surfaced jail emails.

As Radar previously reported, the 38-year-old lamented that "no one else," including his father, Jim Bob, and his siblings, "really cares at all" about him in another message to Anna sent in June 2022.

"They don't even believe in me and I think some really think I am some monster as portrayed by the government," he added.

Josh also took aim at Jim Bob, 60, more specifically, accusing him of being "controlling and the manipulating."

"I could have just stood up to it and I should have," he wrote at the time.

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Josh Duggar Sent to Solitary Confinement

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Josh Duggar is expected to be released from prison in early 2033.
Source: MEGA

Josh Duggar is expected to be released from prison in early 2033.

Josh was sentenced to serve more than 12 years behind bars after he was found guilty on a child pornography charge in December 2021.

He's been an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas since June 2022.

However, Josh's sentence was recently extended by several weeks after an unspecified "rules violation" occurred behind bars, according to his cousin, Amy Duggar King.

Last month, she confirmed he was once "again in solitary confinement," but did not provide any further details.

His release date has been moved from December 2032 to February 2, 2033.

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