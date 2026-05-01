EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Sex Offender Josh Duggar Declares He's 'Convinced' That 'God' Wants Him to 'Work in Politics Still' in Jailhouse Emails

This is far from the first time Josh reflected on his past and what he wants for his future in newly-surfaced jail emails.

As Radar previously reported, the 38-year-old lamented that "no one else," including his father, Jim Bob, and his siblings, "really cares at all" about him in another message to Anna sent in June 2022.

"They don't even believe in me and I think some really think I am some monster as portrayed by the government," he added.

Josh also took aim at Jim Bob, 60, more specifically, accusing him of being "controlling and the manipulating."

"I could have just stood up to it and I should have," he wrote at the time.