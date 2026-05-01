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EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Radar Reveals Most Terrifying Conspiracy in American History — As 10 Top Scientists Are Dead or Missing

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Source: @SierraCasias06/Facebook; Wakefield Police Department; William McCasland/Facebook

The scientific community has been reeling over their own mysteriously disappearing or dying.

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May 1 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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The scientific community is terrified, as at least 10 of their own with links to highly classified information have either disappeared or died under mysterious circumstances, Radaronline.com can reveal.

The situation has become so dire that President Trump has confirmed he's looking into it, admitting it's "pretty serious stuff," and noting he had "left a meeting on that subject."

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Amy Eskridge's Death Was Start of Nightmare

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Photo of Amy Eskridge
Source: Amy Eskridge/Facebook

The nightmare began after the death of 34-year-old scientist Amy Eskridge.

Following the meeting, the 79-year-old expressed hope that the eerie tragedies are coincidental, but promised the government is investigating as the victims involve some "very important people."

"President Trump’s involvement in the case shows there is either a national security risk or that some government security clearance could be at risk," renowned private investigator Jason Jensen suggested. "The more we learn about their ties and activities involving UFOs and nuclear weapons systems, it makes me think there is more at play here."

The missing or dead scientists had a connection to the country's nuclear and space programs, as well as other sensitive knowledge. The circumstances have even sparked a wild conspiracy theory that a foreign enemy is doing all they can to tear apart America's defenses.

The horrors began with the death of 34-year-old scientist Amy Eskridge on June 11, 2022. Eskridge, who was experimenting with anti-gravity tech, is believed to have shot herself in the head.

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More Go Missing Or Turn Up Dead

Photo of Frank Maiwald, Anthony Chavez
Source: Legacy.com; Anthony Chavez/Facebook

Several top scientists and researches have either gone missing or have died following Eskridge's death.

The mystery continued on July 4, 2024, after NASA scientist Frank Maiwald died at 61 after working as a top researcher at the space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). According to insiders, no autopsy was conducted, and no official cause of death was released.

According to reports, Maiwald was working on satellite technology capable of scanning entire planets and finding clues of extraterrestrial life.

Then, in May 2025, 79-year-old Anthony Chavez, a former technician at New Mexico's Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), which is tied to nuclear weapons research, disappeared while walking near his home.

The director of JPL's Materials Processing Group, Monica Reza, disappeared two months later while hiking in California. She is said to have been researching a new metal for missiles and rocket engines.

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump has called the situation 'pretty serious stuff.'

More bizarre incidents have followed, including the disappearances of LANL staffer Melissa Casias, government contractor Steven Garcia, and Jason Thomas, an associate director of chemical biology at the pharmaceutical company Novartis.

However, his body was later found in a Massachusetts lake. Just three days later, Nuno Loureiro, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology nuclear scientist, was shot and killed by his academic rival Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, who would then commit suicide, according to officials.

Loureiro was reportedly close to obtaining a solution to the world's energy problems through nuclear fusion.

Aliens appeared to enter the conversation again earlier this year, after retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland vanished while hiking. He was believed to know of the government's nuclear and UFO-related classified files.

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UFO Researcher Labels Situation 'Scary' Before Suicide

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Source: David Wilcock | Divine Cosmos/YouTube

UFO researcher, David Wilcock had also called the situation 'scary' before committing suicide.

McCasland was the general was a researcher for the Office of Special Projects, known for being in charge of securing sensitive aerospace technologies.

"I've been told by several sources that he was the gatekeeper for the UFO stuff," Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett previously said.

Meanwhile, a prominent UFO researcher, David Wilcock, also fatally shot himself on April 20, despite previously speaking out strongly against suicide. Wilcock had been a frequent guest on the History Channel's Ancient Aliens.

Wilcock had previously called the disappearances and deaths of scientists and researchers with access to sensitive U.S. scientific information "a little bit scary."

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