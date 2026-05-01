EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Radar Reveals Most Terrifying Conspiracy in American History — As 10 Top Scientists Are Dead or Missing

Following the meeting, the 79-year-old expressed hope that the eerie tragedies are coincidental, but promised the government is investigating as the victims involve some "very important people."

"President Trump’s involvement in the case shows there is either a national security risk or that some government security clearance could be at risk," renowned private investigator Jason Jensen suggested. "The more we learn about their ties and activities involving UFOs and nuclear weapons systems, it makes me think there is more at play here."

The missing or dead scientists had a connection to the country's nuclear and space programs, as well as other sensitive knowledge. The circumstances have even sparked a wild conspiracy theory that a foreign enemy is doing all they can to tear apart America's defenses.

The horrors began with the death of 34-year-old scientist Amy Eskridge on June 11, 2022. Eskridge, who was experimenting with anti-gravity tech, is believed to have shot herself in the head.