Meghan Markle is 'Spiraling Badly' After Burning Bridges with A-Listers Anna Wintour, Lauren Sánchez and the Kardashians as Money Woes Ramp Up
May 1 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bid to become the ultimate power couple is over after burning bridges with Hollywood's major players, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, in particular, is "spiraling" after falling out with several mega-rich A-listers whom she hoped to establish connections with in order to bankroll her new life in Montecito, California, with Harry.
'She Knows Nothing Is Working'
Insiders claim fashion queen Anna Wintour, Lauren Sánchez, and the Kardashians are no longer on speaking terms with the Duchess as she's managed to upset them all, sparking concerns regarding how she and Harry can fund their existence in the U.S., which reportedly costs $5million a year.
A source told The Daily Mail: "They have truly lost the plot. I hear she’s spiraling badly because she knows nothing is working.
"The whole thing about her (As Ever) stuff selling out isn’t true anymore. I don't think either of them is happy."
Anna Wintour's Drama With Meghan Markle
Insiders claim Markle and Vogue Supremo Wintour's close relationship is in ruins after the ex-Suits star collaborated with then British Vogue editor Edward Enninful on a "Forces for Change" issue of the magazine in 2019, rather than pledge her allegiance to U.S. Vogue, which Wintour fronted at the time.
An insider said: "Meghan pledged her allegiance to Enninful, which p---ed off Anna," adding: "Anna hates her. Meghan doesn't want to pay and never returns things.
"Also, Anna loves the Royal Family. She is a Dame. Anna would have hated how they (the Sussexes) handled their exit from The Firm."
Meghan Markle 'Upset' Sánchez And Kardashians
Markle also upset Sánchez, the wife of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, by snubbing the former journalist before her "wedding of the century" last June.
A source said: "She snubbed Lauren before the (Bezos) wedding. Meghan was invited to things by Lauren and didn't want to go. She didn’t want to be seen with her because she thought she was trashy.”
And the former actress is believed to have tarnished her relationship with the Kardashians by asking the reality stars to remove their pictures from a round-up of snaps from Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party in November.
Markle and Harry denied they asked for the photos to be deleted, but the Kardashians said otherwise. On their current stance with the Sussexes, an insider said: "The Kardashians are over them."
Radar recently told how Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, are staring down a looming cash crunch as their lavish lifestyle spirals out of control.
Insiders are warning that their sky-high expenses are now outpacing their shrinking income after a string of failed Hollywood deals left the ex-royals' once-golden paydays drying up.
Harry and Markle's over-the-top security demands are also bleeding them dry.
A source familiar with the inner workings of the Sussexes' world told Wakeford that their excessive bodyguard requirements cost an eye-watering $3million a year, including four personnel at the Montecito house and another three bodyguards when the pair travel.
In an apparent money-saving effort, the couple has slashed their staff of 16 full-time employees to only five between their household and Archewell companies, including each having a chief-of-staff, two TV execs, foundation consultant Shauna Nep, UK press representative Liam Maguire, and a U.S. public relations agency.
An insider shared that Markle "has a sense of how careful they need to be" with money after losing their big-bucks Netflix and Spotify deals, but Harry, raised in the wealth and trappings of the royal family, "lacks basic awareness of what things cost."