Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Burning Through Fortune — $3M Security, $38M Legal Bills and 'Only 5 Years Left' Before Lifestyle Crash

The couple's Montecito mansion continues to be a major money drain, as they're believed to have multiple mortgages on the 9-bedroom, 16-bathroom home they paid more than $14 million for in 2020 after quitting the royal family.

"They should have bought a $7 million house free and clear," a Sussex source told former People and Us Weekly Editor-in-Chief Dan Wakeford, who wrote about it in his Celebrity Intelligence newsletter.

Still owing so much money on a high-end property remains a burden, as the insider noted: "People who buy a $14 million home usually buy it outright."

Reports at the time of purchase claimed the duo paid around $5 million, with the remaining $9.5 million in the mortgage.