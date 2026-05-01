Murdered D.C. Intern's Parents Drop Wild UFO Theory Decades After Chandra Levy's Skeletal Remains Were Discovered — 'Could She Have Been Wiped Out Because She Knew Too Much?'
May 1 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Twenty-five years after her still-unsolved death, the parents of Chandra Levy have floated a new theory about what happened – and the possible involvement of aliens, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former Washington D.C. intern's parents are deadly serious when they ask if she may have "known too much" about extraterrestrial events.
What Happened to Chandra Levy?
Levy was a 24-year-old intern with the Federal Bureau of Prisons when she vanished on May 1, 2001, without a trace. The mysterious disappearance led to a nationwide search for her.
Sadly, more than a year later, in May 2002, her remains were discovered in Rock Creek Park. Authorities ruled her death a homicide, but have yet to find her killer.
After a myriad of persons of interest, including Democratic Congressman Gary Condit, with whom she was having an affair, speculation about her killer has gone out of this world.
Appearing on NewsNation's Jesse Weber Live, Robert and Susan Levy said their daughter’s knowledge of and curiosity about UFOs may have contributed to her death.
"Chandra mentioned something that she knew about the UFOs, that Congressman Condit was on the [House Intelligence] Committee to learn about UFOs," Robert said.
Skeptical Parents
Susan added that both her daughter and the Congressman believed in unidentified flying objects, something Condit specialized in.
"It left me thinking, knowing Chandra, she’s very inquisitive," the mom said. "Could she have known something that she wasn’t supposed to know? And could she have been wiped out because she knew too much?"
A skeptical Susan revealed she has felt "a strong, intuitive thing" for years now that "there’s a possibility there may be a connection" between her daughter’s death and CIA involvement.
"We don't know what really goes on in the government. So many of us don’t know the truth about many things," she said, while also divulging that they have been told, "not to touch this subject."
"I'm stepping on a limb. I’m asking for disclosure," Susan urged. "Someone knows the truth of what happened to my daughter, Chandra, and what has happened to a lot of other people who have disappeared, gone missing, that have disappeared in some mysterious ways."
A Killer Set Free?
Condit was never named as a suspect by police, and her case remained cold until 2010, when a criminal named Ingmar Guandique was finally convicted of the killing. The El Salvador native was already in jail for previously attacking two women in the same park when Chandra's remains were found.
Guandique was sentenced to 60 years in prison, but always claimed he was innocent and demanded a new trial in 2013. He was scheduled to have a new day in court in October 2016, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges based on "new information" that cast doubt on some of the witness testimony against him.
He was released in 2015 and was deported to his native El Salvador in May 2017.
No other suspects have been charged in Chandra's death in the 25 years since she was murdered.