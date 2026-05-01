Levy was a 24-year-old intern with the Federal Bureau of Prisons when she vanished on May 1, 2001, without a trace. The mysterious disappearance led to a nationwide search for her.

Sadly, more than a year later, in May 2002, her remains were discovered in Rock Creek Park. Authorities ruled her death a homicide, but have yet to find her killer.

After a myriad of persons of interest, including Democratic Congressman Gary Condit, with whom she was having an affair, speculation about her killer has gone out of this world.

Appearing on NewsNation's Jesse Weber Live, Robert and Susan Levy said their daughter’s knowledge of and curiosity about UFOs may have contributed to her death.

"Chandra mentioned something that she knew about the UFOs, that Congressman Condit was on the [House Intelligence] Committee to learn about UFOs," Robert said.