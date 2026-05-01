Meghan Markle Accused of 'Attempt to Steal the Spotlight' With 'Desperate' Chicken Coop Stunt to Upstage King's U.S. Visit — 'She Is So Predictable'
May 1 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle appeared to be playing royal copycat yet again, seemingly trying to "steal the spotlight" from King Charles III’s U.S. state visit by mimicking one of his most unexpected moments, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While in New York, the 77-year-old monarch paid a feel-good visit to Harlem Grown, an urban farming initiative, where he was seen sweetly feeding the group’s chickens. But Markle, 44, quickly jumped on the moment by uploading her own Instagram video doing the exact same thing, even featuring her daughter, Lilibet, in the clip.
King Charles Delights in Feeding Chickens on U.S. Trip
Lifelong gardener Charles made time in his packed agenda to tour the farm while children from a local school planted lavender and mustard greens.
The group then visited the farm’s chicken coop, where the king was delighted to feed the chickens alongside a group of second graders, as seen in photos shared by Harlem Grown and in videos shared by royal reporters covering the state visit.
"They loved the rice," Charles noted in one clip about the hens.
Not to be outdone, Markle quickly uploaded two videos to her Instagram, showing how she too is an expert when it comes to feeding chickens.
Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Chicken Coop and Daughter
Wearing a crisp black halter top and shorts, Markle was seen inside the massive chicken coop on the grounds of the Montecito, California, mansion she shares with Prince Harry.
The As Ever founder was joined by Compartés chocolate founder Jonathan Grahm, with whom the Diva Duchess has partnered for her brand's new Mother's Day sweets collection.
"When the chocolate man comes to see the chickens," she said with a laugh while turning the camera to "Hill and Jill," as she apparently named two of her hens after former Democratic first ladies Hillary Clinton and Jill Biden.
Lilibet stood behind one of the nesting boxes, exclaiming in her American accent, "Mom, I got another gray one!" about one of the eggs, as Markle chirped, "Thanks sweetheart!"
'She Can't See How Psycho' Chicken Stunt Was
Royal fans were critical of Markle's curious timing.
"I called it. She couldn’t resist putting something up in an attempt to steal the spotlight, and you even get to hear one of the children in the background. She is so predictable," one user on X scoffed while sharing the video.
"And she’s feeding chickens. Same thing KCIII did yesterday," a second person pointed out.
"She hasn't been in the chicken coop filming for 5 years, and suddenly, after KC's feeding chickens in Harlem, here she is. She can't see how psycho that is, but it's totally psycho. Where is Harry?" a third user sneered.
A fourth observed, "The king cannot even feed chickens at a Harlem school without this fool posting her stupid coop that mark my words, she doesn't even keep up. How embarrassing."
King Charles Completes Wildly Successful U.S. Visit
Markle and Harry had been unusually quiet during the first three days of Charles and Queen Camilla's stateside visit, where they spent a great deal of time with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
That included several trips to the White House, including a state dinner, while Charles also addressed a joint session of Congress.
The king's trip to Harlem Grown allowed him to do more relatable activities close to his environmentally friendly heart.
Charles and Camilla visited Virginia's Shenandoah National Park for some sightseeing on their final day, and also stopped by a community block party in the town of Front Royal, where they greeted local livestock, including lambs.