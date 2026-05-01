Meghan Markle Accused of 'Attempt to Steal the Spotlight' With 'Desperate' Chicken Coop Stunt to Upstage King's U.S. Visit — 'She Is So Predictable'

Lifelong gardener Charles made time in his packed agenda to tour the farm while children from a local school planted lavender and mustard greens.

The group then visited the farm’s chicken coop, where the king was delighted to feed the chickens alongside a group of second graders, as seen in photos shared by Harlem Grown and in videos shared by royal reporters covering the state visit.

"They loved the rice," Charles noted in one clip about the hens.

Not to be outdone, Markle quickly uploaded two videos to her Instagram, showing how she too is an expert when it comes to feeding chickens.