The British monarch, 77, delivered his historic 2,624-word speech during his State Visit to Washington, DC, becoming only the second sovereign to address Congress after his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II .

King Charles drew laughter and repeated standing ovations during his address to the US Congress – but insiders told RadarOnline.com his sharp humor was carefully honed with the help of a behind-the-scenes team likened to a Saturday Night Live -esque writers' room.

The King's remarks were followed by a White House State Dinner attended by political figures and dignitaries, where he continued his charm offensive with a series of jokes referencing history, culture and transatlantic ties.

Speaking at a moment of huge strain in US-UK relations – particularly over the conflict in Iran and tensions between Donald Trump , 79, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer – Charles balanced diplomacy with humor, earning 12 standing ovations with his witty, diplomatic and "light-touch" address.

He said: "As you may know, when I address my own Parliament at Westminster, we still follow an age-old tradition and take a member of Parliament 'hostage' – holding him or her at Buckingham Palace until I am safely returned.

"These days, we look after our 'guest' rather well – to the point that they often do not want to leave! I don't know, Mr Speaker, if there were any volunteers for that role here today?

"King George never set foot in America and, please rest assured, I am not here as part of some cunning rearguard action!

"The Founding Fathers were bold and imaginative rebels with a cause – 250 years ago, or, as we say in the United Kingdom, just the other day, they declared Independence."

Sources familiar with preparations for the speech said the King's humor was far from spontaneous, instead shaped through a collaborative drafting process designed to land with an American audience.

One palace aide told us: "There was a conscious effort to sharpen the tone of Charles' words – and to make sure the jokes traveled across cultures.

"It was less about improvisation and more about precision writing, similar to how late-night shows workshop their material."

Another said: 'The King has a natural wit, but this was refined. Lines were tested, adjusted and structured to ensure they resonated in a highly structured environment without causing offense.

"It created the impression of effortless charm, but behind the scenes it was highly curated – every beat was deliberate."