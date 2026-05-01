EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Writing Room — How Monarch Used 'Saturday Night Live'-Style Scribes to Write His Congress Address Gags
May 1 2026, Published 5:48 p.m. ET
King Charles drew laughter and repeated standing ovations during his address to the US Congress – but insiders told RadarOnline.com his sharp humor was carefully honed with the help of a behind-the-scenes team likened to a Saturday Night Live-esque writers' room.
The British monarch, 77, delivered his historic 2,624-word speech during his State Visit to Washington, DC, becoming only the second sovereign to address Congress after his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Speaking at a moment of huge strain in US-UK relations – particularly over the conflict in Iran and tensions between Donald Trump, 79, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer – Charles balanced diplomacy with humor, earning 12 standing ovations with his witty, diplomatic and "light-touch" address.
The King's remarks were followed by a White House State Dinner attended by political figures and dignitaries, where he continued his charm offensive with a series of jokes referencing history, culture and transatlantic ties.
Carefully Crafted Jokes Land With American Audience
He said: "As you may know, when I address my own Parliament at Westminster, we still follow an age-old tradition and take a member of Parliament 'hostage' – holding him or her at Buckingham Palace until I am safely returned.
"These days, we look after our 'guest' rather well – to the point that they often do not want to leave! I don't know, Mr Speaker, if there were any volunteers for that role here today?
"King George never set foot in America and, please rest assured, I am not here as part of some cunning rearguard action!
"The Founding Fathers were bold and imaginative rebels with a cause – 250 years ago, or, as we say in the United Kingdom, just the other day, they declared Independence."
Sources familiar with preparations for the speech said the King's humor was far from spontaneous, instead shaped through a collaborative drafting process designed to land with an American audience.
One palace aide told us: "There was a conscious effort to sharpen the tone of Charles' words – and to make sure the jokes traveled across cultures.
"It was less about improvisation and more about precision writing, similar to how late-night shows workshop their material."
Another said: 'The King has a natural wit, but this was refined. Lines were tested, adjusted and structured to ensure they resonated in a highly structured environment without causing offense.
"It created the impression of effortless charm, but behind the scenes it was highly curated – every beat was deliberate."
Subtle Political Jabs Wrapped In Light Touch Delivery
Charles' words at the State Dinner included a nod to tensions between Britain and the States.
He said: "You recently commented, Mr President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German. Dare I say that, if it wasn't for us, you'd be speaking French."
Trump responded warmly to the King's performance, praising his address and engaging in light-hearted exchanges throughout the visit.
He said: "He made a great speech, I was very jealous."
EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Stabs Donald Trump in the Back — Radar Reveals 'Secret Codes' Monarch Used to Show His 'Utter Disdain' for Prez During 2,624-Word Congress Speech
The King also used humor to reference Trump's controversial plans for a new White House ballroom, alluding to the British burning of the iconic property in 1814.
He said: "It is a particular pleasure to be back in this wonderful building, the heart of your democracy. On this occasion, I cannot help noticing the 'readjustments' to the East Wing, Mr President, following your visit to Windsor Castle last year. I am sorry to say that we British, of course, made our own attempt at real estate redevelopment of the White House in 1814."