It'll Be Huge! Trump Awkwardly Bragged His White House 'Ballroom Is Going to Be Bigger' Than Windsor Castle Banquet Hall During UK State Visit

Donald Trump boasted his planned White House grand ballroom will dwarf Windsor Castle’s banquet hall, making the jaw-dropping claim during a UK state visit, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The president made the brag during a September 2025 trip to England, where rolled out a lavish state dinner in his honor, just one month before Trump sparked outrage by ordering the White House’s East Wing torn down to kick off construction on the mega-ballroom.

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'My Ballroom Is Going to be Bigger'

Trump spoke to more than 600 guests in Windsor Castle's St George's Hall at the UK state dinner in 2025.

Royal expert and biographer Robert Hardman revealed Trump personally spilled his grand ballroom plans to him, recalling the encounter on the April 29 episode of The Royalist podcast. "Though one thing he did tell me, we were talking about St George's Hall, the very impressive medieval hall where they had the banquet, and then he said, 'Actually, my ballroom is going to be bigger,'" Hardman told host Tom Sykes. However, the royal-loving president didn't make the comment as a put-down to the hall, which was first constructed in the 1300s. "I don't think he was comparing them in necessarily the sort of size matters" type of way, the Elizabeth II: In Private In Public author noted.

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Source: MEGA St George's Hall is the largest room in Windsor Castle, where state banquets are held.

Hardman pointed out that Trump was dazzled by the over-the-top "spectacle" of the lavish state banquet, with the jaw-dropping setting seemingly sparking inspiration for the mega-ballroom he now dreams of building at the White House. The ultra-glitzy affair saw 160 guests, dripping in white tie and tiaras, seated at the massive 164-foot-long mahogany table as they dined in Windsor Castle’s grandest room. "I think when you're having a state banquet, it's sort of the spectacle; he absolutely loved his trip," Hardman shared about Trump's UK visit. "He sees that, actually, as a head of state, you want to entertain in style, and so I imagine that's the thinking behind this ballroom at the White House," the royal expert observed. Hardman pointed out that Trump has a huge ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and that the man loves to play host and entertain, saying, "This is a president who does like to have a party."

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White House's Current Cramped Space for State Dinners

Source: MEGA State dinners at the White House are held in the less-than-impressive and very cramped East Room.

Trump has long griped about the White House’s lack of a proper show-stopping space to host foreign dignitaries and A-list power players. The go-getting president took matters into his own hands, locking in private donations to bankroll a sprawling 90,000-square-foot mega-ballroom. Trump angered critics in October 2025 when he had the East Wing torn down to make room for the event space that will include seating for up to 900 or 1,000 guests. Currently, cramped state dinners are squeezed into the State Dining Room — which holds just 140 guests — or the East Room, which tops out at around 200 to 260 attendees, with the latter hosting the state banquet for King Charles III and Queen Camilla on April 28.

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Donald Trump Hosts State Dinner for King Charles and Queen Camilla

Source: MEGA The Trumps hosted the king and queen for a White House state dinner on April 28.