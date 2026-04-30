Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

It'll Be Huge! Trump Awkwardly Bragged His White House 'Ballroom Is Going to Be Bigger' Than Windsor Castle Banquet Hall During UK State Visit

Photo of Donald Trump, Windsor Castle banquet hall
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump bragged his White House Ballroom is going to be bigger than Windsor Castle's St George's Hall.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 30 2026, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump boasted his planned White House grand ballroom will dwarf Windsor Castle’s banquet hall, making the jaw-dropping claim during a UK state visit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president made the brag during a September 2025 trip to England, where rolled out a lavish state dinner in his honor, just one month before Trump sparked outrage by ordering the White House’s East Wing torn down to kick off construction on the mega-ballroom.

Article continues below advertisement

'My Ballroom Is Going to be Bigger'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Windsor Castle banquet hall

Trump spoke to more than 600 guests in Windsor Castle's St George's Hall at the UK state dinner in 2025.

Royal expert and biographer Robert Hardman revealed Trump personally spilled his grand ballroom plans to him, recalling the encounter on the April 29 episode of The Royalist podcast.

"Though one thing he did tell me, we were talking about St George's Hall, the very impressive medieval hall where they had the banquet, and then he said, 'Actually, my ballroom is going to be bigger,'" Hardman told host Tom Sykes.

However, the royal-loving president didn't make the comment as a put-down to the hall, which was first constructed in the 1300s.

"I don't think he was comparing them in necessarily the sort of size matters" type of way, the Elizabeth II: In Private In Public author noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Windsor Castle banquet hall
Source: MEGA

St George's Hall is the largest room in Windsor Castle, where state banquets are held.

Hardman pointed out that Trump was dazzled by the over-the-top "spectacle" of the lavish state banquet, with the jaw-dropping setting seemingly sparking inspiration for the mega-ballroom he now dreams of building at the White House.

The ultra-glitzy affair saw 160 guests, dripping in white tie and tiaras, seated at the massive 164-foot-long mahogany table as they dined in Windsor Castle’s grandest room.

"I think when you're having a state banquet, it's sort of the spectacle; he absolutely loved his trip," Hardman shared about Trump's UK visit.

"He sees that, actually, as a head of state, you want to entertain in style, and so I imagine that's the thinking behind this ballroom at the White House," the royal expert observed.

Hardman pointed out that Trump has a huge ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and that the man loves to play host and entertain, saying, "This is a president who does like to have a party."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

White House's Current Cramped Space for State Dinners

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

State dinners at the White House are held in the less-than-impressive and very cramped East Room.

Trump has long griped about the White House’s lack of a proper show-stopping space to host foreign dignitaries and A-list power players.

The go-getting president took matters into his own hands, locking in private donations to bankroll a sprawling 90,000-square-foot mega-ballroom.

Trump angered critics in October 2025 when he had the East Wing torn down to make room for the event space that will include seating for up to 900 or 1,000 guests.

Currently, cramped state dinners are squeezed into the State Dining Room — which holds just 140 guests — or the East Room, which tops out at around 200 to 260 attendees, with the latter hosting the state banquet for King Charles III and Queen Camilla on April 28.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Erika Kirk and Candace Owens

Erika Kirk Blasts Candace Owens' Twisted Claims She 'Murdered' Her Own Husband Charlie — 'There's a Serious Epidemic of Dehumanization Plaguing This Country'

Photo of Susie Wiles, Donald Trump

Susie Wiles Launches New X Account to 'Advance Trump's Agenda' — Despite Calls for Prez to Fire Chief of Staff Over Major Security Fail

Donald Trump Hosts State Dinner for King Charles and Queen Camilla

Photo of King Charles, Queen Camilla, Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The Trumps hosted the king and queen for a White House state dinner on April 28.

Trump lamented that the ballroom wasn't nearly complete in time for Charles and Camilla's visit.

"We’re having King Charles come. He’s a friend of mine. We’re really looking forward to it... tell you, if I had that ballroom built it would be full. I wish we had more seats," he told reporters on April 24 about how his under-construction ballroom could hold more than 700 additional guests.

The president went on to note how ridiculous it is that the White House doesn't have such a proper entertaining space, adding, "You know, they’ve wanted a new ballroom for 150 years, and now they’re getting the best in the world."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.