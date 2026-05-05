Inside 'Crazy' Pentagon Chaos: Pete Hegseth Goes on Firing Spree and 'Isolates' Himself — As Secretary of Defense's Decisions Could Have 'Substantially Damaged' US Military

Hegseth has fired numerous figures in the last couple of months, including John Phelan, the head of the Navy, the Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Randy George, and even General William Green Jr., the Chief Army Chaplain.

George is said to have been booted after he reportedly refused to obey Hegseth's instruction to eliminate officers – two Black men and two women – from a list of people up for a possible promotion.

Despite the pushback from the firings and the reported reason behind George's termination, Hegseth didn't seem too bothered, especially when asked about it at a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee last week.

When Democrat Jack Reed asked Hegseth if his boss, President Trump, ordered him to single out Black and female officers for dismissal, Hegseth responded, "Of course not."