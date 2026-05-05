Inside 'Crazy' Pentagon Chaos: Pete Hegseth Goes on Firing Spree and 'Isolates' Himself — As Secretary of Defense's Decisions Could Have 'Substantially Damaged' US Military
May 5 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth's behavior and controversial decisions have sparked concern, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the Secretary of Defense went on a firing spree, booting several high-profile figures from the military.
The 45-year-old has had a rocky tenure in his position, with notable public meltdowns, including snapping at reporters, leading many of his critics to think if he's suited for the role.
Pete Hegseth's Firing Spree Draws Criticism
Hegseth has fired numerous figures in the last couple of months, including John Phelan, the head of the Navy, the Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Randy George, and even General William Green Jr., the Chief Army Chaplain.
George is said to have been booted after he reportedly refused to obey Hegseth's instruction to eliminate officers – two Black men and two women – from a list of people up for a possible promotion.
Despite the pushback from the firings and the reported reason behind George's termination, Hegseth didn't seem too bothered, especially when asked about it at a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee last week.
When Democrat Jack Reed asked Hegseth if his boss, President Trump, ordered him to single out Black and female officers for dismissal, Hegseth responded, "Of course not."
'The US Military Has Been Substantially Damaged'
He added at the time. "Members on this committee and the previous leadership of this department were focused on height, social engineering, race, and gender in ways that we think were unhealthy."
Hegseth has "isolated" himself at the Pentagon, according to insiders, and has reportedly resorted to bringing his wife, Jennifer Rautchet, to work with him. Other sources claim Hegseth is terrified he will get fired by Trump, so he's doing everything to appeal to the president's wishes, especially by firing officials who don't line up with his vision.
According to Paul Eaton, a retired army major-general who commanded US forces after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, the recent firings are proof that the military may be on the wrong path.
He explained, “I believe that the senior leadership of the US military has been substantially damaged."
An 'Unhealthy Environment'
Eaton continued: "You develop a fracture in the cohesion of the people at that level. It is if you haven't been purged, you wonder if you are next, if you say the wrong thing to the man or woman on your left or right, that may invoke the wrath of the Secretary of Defense or the president."
The vet claimed Hegseth's pulling the trigger and terminating several officials may have led to an "unhealthy environment."
He explained, "Then you're afraid to speak your mind, and not just truth to power, but truth in the defense of the armed forces against stupid decisions."
Kevin Carroll, a former Army colonel, is also concerned that Hegseth's "no mercy" stance will have a negative impact.
"All the retired officers I know are seriously concerned of the long-term effect on the force of senior leaders saying things like no quarter, no mercy, or [that] we're going to eliminate a civilization without any remonstration from the senior military officials," he explained, referring to Trump's a "whole civilization will die tonight" post when discussing the war in Iran.
He added: "There was tension between the office of the Secretary of Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff when I served on the joint staff in 2002 and 2003 because of disagreements about Iraq over whether and how we should go to war, but it was all very professional and civil. This is just disarray. It’s crazy."
Hegseth has also found himself in hot water over everything from reciting a fake bible quote from Pulp Fiction during a prayer service at the Pentagon to going off about overweight soldiers.