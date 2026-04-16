'You Are Embarrassing': Pete Hegseth Brutally Trolled After Reading Fake Bible Quote From 'Pulp Fiction' During Awkward Pentagon Prayer Service
April 16 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth has once again become the focus of jokes after he used a prayer service at the Pentagon to drop a fake bible quote from Pulp Fiction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, April 15, the Secretary of Defense told his audience he would be sharing a prayer recited by Sandy 1, one of the US Air Force Combat Search and Rescue teams involved in the rescue of a U.S. Air Force airman who was trapped behind enemy lines in Iran earlier this month; however, Hegseth only showed his love of the Quentin Tarantino-directed film.
'And I Will Strike Down Upon Thee With Great Vengeance'
"They call it CSAR 25:17, which I think is meant to reflect Ezekiel 25:17," Hegseth said with confidence, before beginning the prayer, "The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who in the name of camaraderie and duty shepherds the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children."
The former Fox News personality concluded, "And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother, and you will know my call sign is Sandy 1 when I lay my vengeance upon thee. Amen."
However, there were two major problems with the awkward prayer service: the first being that Ezekiel 25:17 actually reads, "And I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious rebukes; and they shall know that I am the Lord, when I shall lay my vengeance upon them."
The second problem? Hegseth seemed to grab the prayer from the 1994 Oscar winner, in which Samuel L. Jackson's character, Jules Winnfield, recites it before shooting a man to death.
Prayer Service or 'SNL' Sketch?
"The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men," Jackson's character recites in the film, which landed Tarantino an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.
He continues: "Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and goodwill, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord, when I lay my vengeance upon thee."
Critics on X were quick to call out Hegseth and brutally troll him, as one person raged, "Do these people do a single ounce of research before they speak? What an idiot."
Another blasted, "Coming from the administration that told the Pope to stay out of politics. This legitimately could be an SNL skit."
Recently, Vice President JD Vance, a converted Catholic, urged Pope Leo to "stay out of politics," after he criticized the war in Iran and leaders "ravaging the world" by spending billions on war.
"You are embarrassing!" one user slammed, and another predicted, "Trump and Hegseth wanted the US armed forces to be respected and feared once again... They'll be forever known as the two who humiliated and spelled its doom."
Hegseth has had a rough time in his short time as Secretary of Defense, as he's been involved in several public meltdowns, including ranting about "fat" soldiers, snapping at reporters, and spending billions on luxury items.
Megyn Kelly Is Not Happy With Praying Pete
It also appears Hegseth's act of praying during war briefings should perhaps come to an end, at least according to conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly.
"Okay, it feels off that Pete Hegseth keeps praying at these briefings that he's doing as if it’s all in the name of God," Kelly said on her show after airing a clip of the 45-year-old praying from behind the podium.
She raged, "The bombing of Iran, in which 170 young girls were killed, that was, that’s not in the name of God. Okay? Definitely not in the name of Jesus."
"I wish you would just check the Jesus talk, the God talk at the Pentagon briefings. All right?" Kelly said, adding the "Department of War" isn't a place for prayers.