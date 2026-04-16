'You Are Embarrassing': Pete Hegseth Brutally Trolled After Reading Fake Bible Quote From 'Pulp Fiction' During Awkward Pentagon Prayer Service

"They call it CSAR 25:17, which I think is meant to reflect Ezekiel 25:17," Hegseth said with confidence, before beginning the prayer, "The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who in the name of camaraderie and duty shepherds the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children."

The former Fox News personality concluded, "And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother, and you will know my call sign is Sandy 1 when I lay my vengeance upon thee. Amen."

However, there were two major problems with the awkward prayer service: the first being that Ezekiel 25:17 actually reads, "And I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious rebukes; and they shall know that I am the Lord, when I shall lay my vengeance upon them."

The second problem? Hegseth seemed to grab the prayer from the 1994 Oscar winner, in which Samuel L. Jackson's character, Jules Winnfield, recites it before shooting a man to death.