Megyn Kelly Rages Over Pete Hegseth 'Praying Through War Briefings' and Urges Defense Sec. to Stop Mentioning Jesus — After the Death of Iranian Civilians

Kelly played a clip from a 60 Minutes piece that aired on April 12, which showed Hegseth at the podium, praying, "Blessed be the Lord, my rock, who trains my hands for war and my fingers for battle."

The reporter then noted, "Pope Leo warned that 'Jesus does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war.'"

"Okay, it feels off that Pete Hegseth keeps praying at these briefings that he's doing as if it’s all in the name of God," Kelly told her viewers.

She continued, "The bombing of Iran, in which 170 young girls were killed, that was, that’s not in the name of God. Okay? Definitely not in the name of Jesus. I wish you would just check the Jesus talk, the God talk at the Pentagon briefings. All right?" adding that the "Department of War" isn't a place for such activity.