'Why Are You So Rude?': Pete Hegseth Snaps at 'Nasty' NBC Reporter for Interrupting Him During Live Press Briefing
April 8 2026, Published 4:24 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth went to war with a reporter while providing an update on the announced ceasefire in Iran, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Secretary of Defense, who is famous for his short fuse and vulgar explosions aimed at those who disagree with him, was in the middle of a media briefing when he called on Daily Caller White House correspondent Reagan Reese to ask the next question.
Hegseth Takes Charge
However, NBC News Senior Correspondent Courtney Kube interrupted her, attempting to shout out her own question about Iran launching missiles.
That caused Hegseth to snap, as the former Fox News anchor scowled at Kube and barked, "Excuse me, why are you so rude? Just wait. I'm calling on people."
Hegseth then muttered under his breath, "So nasty."
Pete's Meltdowns
Hegseth has come unhinged several times during the Iran war briefings and has been especially critical of how he feels the media has been portraying and covering the conflict.
Last month, the 45-year-old went on a rant about the war, slamming CNN and pointing out how much he is looking forward to the planned merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.
"I know that everything is written intentionally," Hegseth raged behind the podium. "For example, a banner or a headline, 'Mideast War intensifies,' splashing on the screen the last couple of days alongside visuals of civilian or energy targets that Iran has because that's what they do."
Hegseth suggested the headline should instead read, "How about 'Iran increasingly desperate?' Because they are. They know it, and so do you, if it can be admitted."
CNN's Broken News
After then losing it over CNN and their "fake news," Hegseth went off, blasting: "The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better!"
Ellison's company, Skydance, reached a deal to acquire CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery last month. The CEO also recently took over Paramount, installing Bari Weiss to lead a new "anti-woke" news division.
Hegseth was hoping Ellison would command CNN to favor President Trump as well, but the businessman previously claimed the longtime network will keep its "editorial independence."
"It's maintained at CBS. It'll be maintained at CNN."
Hegseth Is an 'Embarrassment'
Meanwhile, outside observers have said Hegseth is the one that needs a change. James Walkinshaw, who currently serves on the Military and Foreign Affairs Subcommittee of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, claimed last month the Secretary of Defense isn't exactly fit to be in his position.
The 43-year-old said he witnessed Hegseth in classified sessions and only has one thought: He's "embarrassed for him."
Walkinshaw claimed the former Fox News personality "can do nothing beyond read the script," and he apparently cannot handle detailed questions. He also alleged the 45-year-old struggles to understand anything thrown his way.