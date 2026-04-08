Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

'Why Are You So Rude?': Pete Hegseth Snaps at 'Nasty' NBC Reporter for Interrupting Him During Live Press Briefing

Pete Hegseth
Source: @atrupar/x

Pete Hegseth went off on another rant aimed at a reporter.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 8 2026, Published 4:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Pete Hegseth went to war with a reporter while providing an update on the announced ceasefire in Iran, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Secretary of Defense, who is famous for his short fuse and vulgar explosions aimed at those who disagree with him, was in the middle of a media briefing when he called on Daily Caller White House correspondent Reagan Reese to ask the next question.

Article continues below advertisement

Hegseth Takes Charge

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Pete Hegseth
Source: @atrupar/x

The Secretary of Defense scolded an NBC reporter for interrupting him.

However, NBC News Senior Correspondent Courtney Kube interrupted her, attempting to shout out her own question about Iran launching missiles.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @atrupar/x

That caused Hegseth to snap, as the former Fox News anchor scowled at Kube and barked, "Excuse me, why are you so rude? Just wait. I'm calling on people."

Hegseth then muttered under his breath, "So nasty."

Article continues below advertisement

Pete's Meltdowns

Pete Hegseth
Source: mega

Hegseth has had multiple similar emotional explosions.

Hegseth has come unhinged several times during the Iran war briefings and has been especially critical of how he feels the media has been portraying and covering the conflict.

Last month, the 45-year-old went on a rant about the war, slamming CNN and pointing out how much he is looking forward to the planned merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.

"I know that everything is written intentionally," Hegseth raged behind the podium. "For example, a banner or a headline, 'Mideast War intensifies,' splashing on the screen the last couple of days alongside visuals of civilian or energy targets that Iran has because that's what they do."

Hegseth suggested the headline should instead read, "How about 'Iran increasingly desperate?' Because they are. They know it, and so do you, if it can be admitted."

Article continues below advertisement

CNN's Broken News

Pete Hegseth
Source: mega

The former Fox News anchor has set special sights on CNN.

After then losing it over CNN and their "fake news," Hegseth went off, blasting: "The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better!"

Ellison's company, Skydance, reached a deal to acquire CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery last month. The CEO also recently took over Paramount, installing Bari Weiss to lead a new "anti-woke" news division.

Hegseth was hoping Ellison would command CNN to favor President Trump as well, but the businessman previously claimed the longtime network will keep its "editorial independence."

"It's maintained at CBS. It'll be maintained at CNN."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Anna Wintour and Melania Trump

Vogue Icon Anna Wintour Doesn't Hold Back as She Reveals Her Thoughts on Melania Trump's Fashion Choices

It was confirmed in April that Pam Bondi was being replaced as U.S. Attorney General.

Pam Bondi 'Cannot Escape Accountability,' Nancy Mace Declares — After It's Revealed the Fired Attorney General Will Not Attend Epstein Files Deposition

Hegseth Is an 'Embarrassment'

Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Critics say Hegseth is out of his league.

Meanwhile, outside observers have said Hegseth is the one that needs a change. James Walkinshaw, who currently serves on the Military and Foreign Affairs Subcommittee of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, claimed last month the Secretary of Defense isn't exactly fit to be in his position.

The 43-year-old said he witnessed Hegseth in classified sessions and only has one thought: He's "embarrassed for him."

Walkinshaw claimed the former Fox News personality "can do nothing beyond read the script," and he apparently cannot handle detailed questions. He also alleged the 45-year-old struggles to understand anything thrown his way.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.