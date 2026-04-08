'Why Are You So Rude?': Pete Hegseth Snaps at 'Nasty' NBC Reporter for Interrupting Him During Live Press Briefing

Hegseth has come unhinged several times during the Iran war briefings and has been especially critical of how he feels the media has been portraying and covering the conflict.

Last month, the 45-year-old went on a rant about the war, slamming CNN and pointing out how much he is looking forward to the planned merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.

"I know that everything is written intentionally," Hegseth raged behind the podium. "For example, a banner or a headline, 'Mideast War intensifies,' splashing on the screen the last couple of days alongside visuals of civilian or energy targets that Iran has because that's what they do."

Hegseth suggested the headline should instead read, "How about 'Iran increasingly desperate?' Because they are. They know it, and so do you, if it can be admitted."