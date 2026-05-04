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Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

Pentagon Shake-Up: 'Isolated' Pete Hegseth Bringing Third Wife Jennifer Rauchet to Work Amid Series of High-Profile Firings

Photo of Pete Hegseth, Jennifer Rauchet
Source: MEGA

It looks like Pete Hegseth needs his wife by his side at work.

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May 4 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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Pete Hegseth appears to be feeling lonely at work, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the Secretary of Defense is reportedly bringing his third wife, Jennifer Rauchet, to work.

The former Fox News personality, who has been drowning in backlash due to his fumbles in the war in Iran, has fired several notable figures from the military, and now Hegseth needs at least one supporter in his corner.

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Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth is said to be bringing his third wife to work with him.

"Pentagon staff have been surprised to see him accompanied to official meetings by his wife, Jennifer, a former Fox News producer who frequently sits at the back during such encounters," The Guardian reported.

The publication reported as Hegseth has become more isolated, Rauchet has been seen more frequently.

Hegseth, who was joined by Rauchet at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner last month, tied the knot for a third time in 2019, following two divorces. The couple's romance was covered in scandal from the start, as the two seemed to have eyes for one another while married to other people.

The 45-year-old Hegseth's first marriage to high school girlfriend Meredith Schwarz lasted from 2004 to 2009. However, she had claimed during their divorce that Hegseth confessed to five affairs.

"She was gaslighted by him heavily throughout their relationship," one source previously claimed to Vanity Fair about his marriage to Schwarz. "As far as everyone else was concerned, they were viewed by many as this all-American power couple that were making big things for themselves."

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Pete Hegseth's Firing Spree

Photo of Pete Hegseth, Jennifer Rauchet
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Rauchet is Hegseth's third wife, following two divorces.

Just one year later, Hegseth married Samantha Deering and welcomed three kids before they parted ways in 2017.

Rauchet gave birth to Hegseth's daughter, Gwen, in August 2017, a month before Deering filed for divorce. Hegseth and Rauchet would eventually marry at the Trump National Golf Club in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

Hegseth was previously called out for branding Rauchet the "love of my life," despite the chaos with his other two marriages. Meanwhile, Hegseth may be on the edge of losing it as he's booted several top officials, including the head of the Navy, John Phelan, the Chief Army Chaplain, General William Green Jr., and even the Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Randy George.

According to reports, George had recently asked to meet with his boss to discuss Hegseth's blocking of promotions for numerous Army officers, which appeared to be focused on women and Black men.

However, U.S. officials claimed Hegseth refused to meet with George or discuss his decisions.

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Pete Hegseth's Public Meltdowns and More Revealed

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The 45-year-old's tenure as Secretary of Defense has not gone well so far.

Hegseth's tenure as Secretary of Defense has not gone smoothly, as he's had several public meltdowns, including snapping at reporters. He has also raged over "fat" soldiers, has been accused of spending billions on luxury items, and was even busted reciting a fake bible quote from Pulp Fiction during a prayer service at the Pentagon.

The prayer mishap drew the ire of many on social media, including conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly, who begged Hegseth to stop praying during war briefings.

"I wish you would just check the Jesus talk, the God talk at the Pentagon briefings. All right?" Kelly said, adding the "Department of War" isn't a place for prayers, and reminding Hegseth of the tragic consequences of war.

She went off, "The bombing of Iran, in which 170 young girls were killed, that was, that’s not in the name of God. Okay? Definitely not in the name of Jesus."

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Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The former Fox News personality has been accused of being 'embarrassing' behind the scenes.

James Walkinshaw, who serves on the Military and Foreign Affairs Subcommittee of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, also recently claimed he witnessed Hegseth in classified briefings and revealed how "embarrassing" he behaves.

"He can't answer detailed questions," Walkinshaw raged. "He doesn't understand the strategy, not that there is one; he doesn't understand the tactical or operational questions."

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