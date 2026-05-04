Pentagon Shake-Up: 'Isolated' Pete Hegseth Bringing Third Wife Jennifer Rauchet to Work Amid Series of High-Profile Firings

"Pentagon staff have been surprised to see him accompanied to official meetings by his wife, Jennifer, a former Fox News producer who frequently sits at the back during such encounters," The Guardian reported.

The publication reported as Hegseth has become more isolated, Rauchet has been seen more frequently.

Hegseth, who was joined by Rauchet at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner last month, tied the knot for a third time in 2019, following two divorces. The couple's romance was covered in scandal from the start, as the two seemed to have eyes for one another while married to other people.

The 45-year-old Hegseth's first marriage to high school girlfriend Meredith Schwarz lasted from 2004 to 2009. However, she had claimed during their divorce that Hegseth confessed to five affairs.

"She was gaslighted by him heavily throughout their relationship," one source previously claimed to Vanity Fair about his marriage to Schwarz. "As far as everyone else was concerned, they were viewed by many as this all-American power couple that were making big things for themselves."