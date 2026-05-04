Best San Diego Personal Injury Lawyers

San Diego's sunny streets hide a harsh reality: accidents happen every single day, and when they do, the legal choices you make can define your future. From fender-benders on the 5 to catastrophic workplace injuries, having a sharp personal injury lawyer in your corner isn't just helpful; it's everything. Here's a roundup of the top firms turning courtroom pressure into compensation for San Diego victims.

Article continues below advertisement

HHJ Trial Attorneys

Few firms command the courtroom the way HHJ Trial Attorneys do. This elite, trial-focused powerhouse has recovered tens of millions for clients and secured Top 50 jury verdicts across California, a rare feat that speaks volumes about their litigation firepower. Voted "Best Litigation Firm" in San Diego County three years in a row

100+ jury trials handled by founding partners within just a few years

Hundreds of 5-star reviews reflecting deep client trust and satisfaction Located at 1917 India St #200, San Diego, CA 92101 | (619) 363-2287, HHJ is the firm serious injury victims call when the stakes are too high for second-best.

Article continues below advertisement

Mission Personal Injury Lawyers

A family-owned firm backed by over 30 years of combined experience, Mission Personal Injury Lawyers brings bilingual services and an extraordinary performance record to the table. Lead attorney David J. Muñoz earned a coveted spot on the 2026 San Diego Super Lawyers Top 50 List for the sixth consecutive year. Their results speak for themselves: a 99% success rate and over $150 million recovered for clients in motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death cases. Contact: 3666 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 | (619) 777-5555

Article continues below advertisement

The Law Firm of Phillips & Pelly

With 25+ years of local experience and a team of former prosecutors and insurance defense attorneys, Phillips & Pelly knows exactly how the other side thinks and uses that knowledge to win. Their 99% success rate on accepted cases is backed by landmark results, including a stunning $24.99 million premises liability verdict and a $3.4 million freeway accident recovery. If you need a firm that turns inside knowledge into maximum compensation, Phillips & Pelly delivers. Contact: 11622 El Camino Real #100, San Diego, CA 92130 | (858) 794-1700

Article continues below advertisement

Pines Salomon Personal Injury Lawyers

Led by a former insurance company attorney, Pines Salomon knows how insurers think and fights accordingly. With over 80 years of combined team experience and a 4.9-star rating from 300+ satisfied clients, this firm is a trusted name for serious car and truck accident cases. Their personal touch, combined with aggressive representation, makes them a standout choice for victims who feel outmatched by large commercial insurers. Contact: 4660 La Jolla Village Dr, Suite 575, San Diego, CA 92122 | (858) 551-2090

Article continues below advertisement

Jurewitz Law Group Injury & Accident Lawyers

Ross Jurewitz has built a firm that blends big-firm resources with boutique-level personal attention. With over $250 million recovered, including a $19 million wrongful death settlement, the results are undeniable. Featured on CNN, Time, and Newsweek, Jurewitz is as credible in the media as he is in the courtroom. Clients consistently praise the firm's structured communication and education-first approach throughout every stage of litigation.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Final Verdict