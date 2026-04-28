Pete Hegseth's Third Wife Brutally Trolled For 'Wearing $15 Temu Dress' to White House Correspondents' Dinner — 'She's Got Terrible Taste'
April 28 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth's current wife, Jennifer Rauchet, had fashion fans talking for all the wrong reasons by showing up in what appeared to be a bargain-basement dress for the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rauchet, 41, turned heads in a sleek, champagne-colored, knee-length dress, cinched at the waist with a satin belt and finished with a one-shoulder sash, but it was later claimed the frock came from the China-based knockoff online store Temu.
Jennifer Rauchet's Dress Controversy
The Secretary of War and his third wife posed on the red carpet at the WHCD, as Hegseth and Rauchet smiled for the cameras at the April 25 event. In addition to the dress, the former Fox News personality wore highly affordable Steve Madden silver-rhinestone-braided high-heel sandals and carried a clutch with floral appliqués.
However, Rauchet wasn't likely smiling the following day, when an online sleuth discovered the dress on Temu's website, with the "In-Stock Off-Shoulder Waistline Rhinestone Embellished Evening Party Dress" priced at about $15. In the U.S., the frock is listed on the Temu website as "discontinued."
Temu is known for selling cheap knock-offs of designer outfits at wildly low prices, and it was quickly discovered that a very similar dress had previously been sold by the British-Italian wedding wear brand Veni Infantino for around $330; however, it does not ship to the United States or Canada.
"Pete Hegseth's wife wore a dress from Temu to the White House Correspondents Dinner (I'm not joking)," X user @ellad3vi, who calls herself a "Socialist socialite," wrote with side-by-side photos to offer as proof.
"Temu's fashion range is all stolen designs. A fashion critic should know that? Are you just a slop rage engagement account?" one user fired back in the comments.
A second disbeliever shared, "I mean, Temu probably ripped it off some designer, but whatever helps you sleep, sis."
"A Socialist is attempting to mock someone for not spending $10,000 on a one-time use dress? Say it isn't so," a third person sneered, while another user said Rauchet had "terrible taste."
'It Doesn't Matter If It's Temu or Tom Ford'
Ella stood her ground, writing, "Wah wah wah Temu steals designs!" a) THIS dress design ORIGINATED on Temu/Shein b) hard for me to believe it's not from Temu, given that the primary retailers of her bag are Amazon and Aliexpress."
The fashion critic went on to say she was sure it was Temu after seeing "videos of the back" of the dress.
"Temu uses slave labor, plus if you're married to the 'America First' guy, you should not be buying imported clothes from overseas," Ella snarked about Hegseth's wife.
A fourth user shut down the argument by writing, "Jennifer Hegseth looks smart, confident, and stunning in that dress. It doesn’t matter if it’s Temu or Tom Ford. Real beauty >>>>>> price tag."
White House Correspondent's Dinner Chaos
The 2026 WHCD brought out Hegseth and his wife, as well as most members of Donald Trump's cabinet and their spouses.
It was the first time in his two presidential terms that Trump accepted an invitation to the annual dinner held by the White House Correspondents Association.
However, the evening ended in horror when alleged gunman Cole Tomas Allen attempted to rush the Washington, D.C. Hilton ballroom armed with several guns and knives. He was involved in a shootout with security while the Trumps were rushed offstage in the third major assassination attempt against the tycoon.
Allen was later charged with attempted assassination of the President of the United States and two other felonies.