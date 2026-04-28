Pete Hegseth's Third Wife Brutally Trolled For 'Wearing $15 Temu Dress' to White House Correspondents' Dinner — 'She's Got Terrible Taste'

The Secretary of War and his third wife posed on the red carpet at the WHCD, as Hegseth and Rauchet smiled for the cameras at the April 25 event. In addition to the dress, the former Fox News personality wore highly affordable Steve Madden silver-rhinestone-braided high-heel sandals and carried a clutch with floral appliqués.

However, Rauchet wasn't likely smiling the following day, when an online sleuth discovered the dress on Temu's website, with the "In-Stock Off-Shoulder Waistline Rhinestone Embellished Evening Party Dress" priced at about $15. In the U.S., the frock is listed on the Temu website as "discontinued."

Temu is known for selling cheap knock-offs of designer outfits at wildly low prices, and it was quickly discovered that a very similar dress had previously been sold by the British-Italian wedding wear brand Veni Infantino for around $330; however, it does not ship to the United States or Canada.