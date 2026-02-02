Pete Hegseth Dragged After Gushing Over 'The Love of His Life' Jennifer Rauchet in Sappy Birthday Tribute — 'What Number Wife is She Again?'

"Happy Birthday to my Jenny, the love of my life. Grateful to God for you, every single day," Hegseth captioned a series of loved-up photos on social media with Rauchet as they posed on the red carpet of the Melania film premiere in Washington, D.C.

"Which one is that one, number 3 or 4?" one person dragged Hegseth about his two previous marriages.

A second troll asked, "Is that the 3rd or 4th time he's said that line?"

"What wife is this by the way?" a third person scoffed, while a fourth user sneered, "Until wife number four comes along."

"Happy birthday, Jenny! Another year, another chance to tolerate him for another 365 days," a fifth joked about Hegseth.

However, others had thanks for Rauchet's patience, with a sixth person cheering, "Thanks for putting up with all the stresses that come along with your husband's job! Americans know it can't be easy."