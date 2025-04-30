Pete's Right-Hand Lady: How Hegseth's Wife Jennifer's Involvement at The Pentagon Is Starting To Raise More Concerns... As Calls For The Secretary of Defense To Be FIRED Continue

Pete Hegseth's wife, Jennifer, is more than just his co-pilot, she's his human leash. Jennifer, a former Fox News personality and Pete's fourth spouse, is raising eyebrows in Washington as insiders claim she's calling the shots at the Pentagon – despite having no formal role or government background, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Insiders are worried Pete's wife has been pulling 'power play' moves behind-the-scenes at the Pentagon.

On Pete's first day as defense secretary, his wife reportedly requested for staff to post a video of his remarks – an ask some people saw as a directive. Insiders say the move felt like a power play, fueling concerns over her growing influence behind the curtain.

Source: MEGA Jennifer was part of the leaked group chat where Pete shared details of a U.S. military operation in Yemen.

One source, speaking anonymously, described the dynamic inside the Pentagon as unusual and – at times – troubling. They said: "We would always hear that she was saying what kind of videos he should be doing, and what kind of statements he should be doing, and how the press should be handled."

Jennifer's role in her husband's tumultuous start in President Trump's Cabinet has been making headlines, especially after reports revealed she was part of a leaked group chat where Pete shared details of a U.S. military operation in Yemen – alongside his brother and personal lawyer. Finding herself at the center of a storm, she was linked to at least two secret group chats set up by her husband.

One chat included Pentagon officials, while the other had senior adviser Sean Parnell and Fox News alum Tami Radabaugh. Insiders quickly raised alarms about the potentially explosive, classified information being exchanged – and whether Jennifer’s involvement was putting national security at risk.

Additionally, Jennifer has often informed her husband’s staff about his media interviews – a role usually reserved for dedicated media professionals. She’s also been reportedly conducting job interviews for potential political appointees and pushing for Marine Corps Col. Ricky Buria to join Pete's team as an adviser, even after his sudden retirement. Insiders are questioning her growing sway, but Jennifer has yet to comment.

Source: MEGA Several people have called for the defense secretary to be fired over recent weeks.

The Trump administration has dismissed criticism of Jennifer's unofficial involvement, arguing it distracts from her husband’s "historic accomplishments" as defense secretary. Despite growing scrutiny, Pete's team has taken credit for several key initiatives, including military actions and defense contracts.

However, revelations about Jennifer receiving advance notice of sensitive military operations, and her participation in official meetings with foreign officials, have raised concerns. Recently, a source claimed the former TV producer was essentially running the show, coaching and managing Pete like she did during his Fox News days. They also alleged she's been acting as a personal watchdog to keep him sober, faithful, and zipped up.

One said: "I'm sure she's worried about his infidelity and drinking, but she's also involved in the shaping of his public image. She's like his parole officer and PR agent all at once." Her influence at the Pentagon has sparked calls for Pete's resignation, with questions about her role in his professional duties. Meanwhile, her husband has publicly praised her, emphasizing her importance in his life.

Many people have already called for Pete to be fired, including Rep. Don Bacon – who was the first Republican in Congress to publicly back ousting him. He said: "The military should always pride itself on operational security. If the reports are true, the secretary of defense has failed at operational security, and that is unacceptable. "If a Democrat did this we'd be demanding a scalp. I don't like hypocrisy. We should be Americans first when it comes to security."

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) also renewed calls for Pete to be fired, saying: "He has shown a pattern of flagrant disregard for the rules and responsibilities entrusted to his office and made clear that he is unfit and unqualified to serve as our secretary of defense." He added: "As he has previously stated himself: Any security professional 'would be fired on the spot for this type of conduct and criminally prosecuted for being so reckless with this kind of information.

Source: MEGA Jennifer’s early access to sensitive military operations and her involvement in official meetings with foreign officials have sparked growing concerns.