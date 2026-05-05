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Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Trump Said She 'Deserved' Death Threats Against Her Family After Calling Her a 'Traitor'

split image of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene said her relationship with Donald Trump unraveled after she began publicly criticizing him.

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May 5 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene has made explosive allegations about her relationship with President Donald Trump, claiming he dismissed threats against her family and blamed her for them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Georgia congresswoman, once one of Trump's most loyal allies, says their dynamic shifted dramatically after she began criticizing him over issues including the Jeffrey Epstein files and U.S. involvement in Iran.

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From ‘Republican Star’ to Public Fallout

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image of The former congresswoman claimed Trump labeled her a 'traitor' following their political split.
Source: mega

The former congresswoman claimed Trump labeled her a 'traitor' following their political split.

Trump had previously praised Greene as a "Republican Star," and she built a reputation in Congress as one of his fiercest defenders.

But after stepping down from office at the start of 2026, Greene began speaking out against the president, a move she says triggered a sharp and personal backlash.

According to Greene, Trump began referring to her as a "traitor," a label she believes fueled a wave of violent threats directed at her and her family.

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image of Greene alleged she and her family received a wave of violent threats in the aftermath.

Greene alleged she and her family received a wave of violent threats in the aftermath.

Speaking at The Ron Paul Institute in Clute, Texas, on May 2, Greene claimed she directly confronted Trump about violent threats sent to her and her family, per People.

According to Greene, "Trump proceeded to tell me that it was my fault and that I deserve it. If my son gets killed, I deserve it because I was a traitor to him."

She added that she has saved the alleged text messages, but suggested releasing them could carry consequences: "I'd probably get put in jail if I released them publicly."

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‘You Deserve to Die’

image of She said she alerted multiple top officials, including Vice President JD Vance and FBI Director Kash Patel.
Source: mega

She said she alerted multiple top officials, including Vice President JD Vance and FBI Director Kash Patel.

During her speech, Greene detailed the threats she says she received, quoting messages sent to her and her family.

"'You're a traitor. You deserve to die. You're a traitor, we're going to kill you,'" she said, before describing messages directed at her youngest child.

"'We're going to snuff out his life. We're going to put a bullet in his head,'" she added.

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image of The White House pushed back on her allegations and questioned her motives.
Source: mega

The White House pushed back on her allegations and questioned her motives.

Greene said she texted the threats to several top officials, including Vice President JD Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, and deputy chief of staff James Blair.

She said Patel responded that he was "'on it,' but I haven’t heard from him since," adding, "I don't know what he's on."

Greene also claimed Wiles "didn't respond, and she's a mother and a grandmother and a woman," while Blair "only car[es] about making money on campaigns."

Of Vance, she said he "was very nice to me, compassionate and kind, and reassured me that he would do everything we could to find out what’s going on."

In a statement to the outlet, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle pushed back on Greene's claims, calling her "a quitter who is pathetically trying to stay relevant" and adding, "unfortunately, Trump Derangement Syndrome has rotted former Congresswoman Greene's peanut-sized brain."

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