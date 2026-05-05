'Everyone Will Forget You': Athena Strand's Uncle Delivers Savage Message to Killer FedEx Driver Tanner Horner After He Was Sentenced to Die by Lethal Injection

The killer had hoped that in coming forward and sharing his harrowing life story, he could be spared the death penalty and instead be sent to life in prison without parole.

Horner's defense attorneys closed their arguments on Tuesday, May 5, stating that prosecutors failed to prove their client was a threat to society. They also said Horner's upbringing should be considered a mitigating factor warranting a life sentence.

Earlier in the sentencing phase, Horner's mother, who did not want to share her name and asked that her face be blurred on camera, spoke about her and her son's tough childhoods.

She said he often had meltdowns when he was younger, which she just assumed were temper tantrums. But when he started getting bullied in school, he would act out violently by hitting himself in the head – but never her or other people.

"They kept telling me it was ADHD, but it wasn't," she said about Horner's doctors. "They were always trying to treat him for something he didn't have. The medicine would always change him and make him something he wasn't."