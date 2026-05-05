Actress Lively, 38, attended the May 4 fundraiser at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in a Versace gown, describing the look as inspired by "a sunrise and a sunset and watercolor."

Blake Lively is being accused of "utter hypocrisy" after stepping onto the Met Gala red carpet hours after settling her legal battle with Justin Baldoni – with critics telling RadarOnline.com her public stance on accountability clashes with her apparent acceptance of Amazon-backed influence at fashion's biggest night.

The gala – overseen by 76-year-old Anna Wintour and supported this year by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 62 – has now become a focal point for debate about wealth, influence, and ethics within cultural institutions thanks to his support.

Her appearance came the same day she reached a settlement with 42-year-old Justin Baldoni over their dispute tied to the 2024 film It Ends With Us.

One insider close to the event told us: "There is a growing perception that Blake is willing to go all-in when it comes to calling out alleged wrongdoing in Hollywood – but far less vocal when it comes to the corporate power structures she is now orbiting. People are questioning how she can pursue a very public fight over workplace conduct while appearing comfortable aligning herself, even indirectly, with an event underwritten by the founder of Amazon, which has been accused of horrific abuses of its employees and the environment."

Another source added: "The criticism against Blake is not subtle – and it is all about her inconsistency. Amazon has faced repeated allegations over warehouse working conditions, intense productivity monitoring, union-busting tactics, low pay disputes, and environmental concerns tied to its logistics network and carbon footprint.

"So it feels jarring that Blake has invested so much energy into challenging one individual, yet seems untroubled by broader systemic issues linked to the event's financial backing.

"She basically seems fine with fighting for herself, but then appears fine with systemic exploitation on a global scale."