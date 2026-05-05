EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively Branded 'Utter Hypocrite' Over Solo Met Gala Appearance After Settling Justin Baldoni Legal Case — 'Amazon Exploitation is Fine With Her Then!'
May 5 2026, Published 5:04 p.m. ET
Blake Lively is being accused of "utter hypocrisy" after stepping onto the Met Gala red carpet hours after settling her legal battle with Justin Baldoni – with critics telling RadarOnline.com her public stance on accountability clashes with her apparent acceptance of Amazon-backed influence at fashion's biggest night.
Actress Lively, 38, attended the May 4 fundraiser at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in a Versace gown, describing the look as inspired by "a sunrise and a sunset and watercolor."
Her appearance came the same day she reached a settlement with 42-year-old Justin Baldoni over their dispute tied to the 2024 film It Ends With Us.
The gala – overseen by 76-year-old Anna Wintour and supported this year by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 62 – has now become a focal point for debate about wealth, influence, and ethics within cultural institutions thanks to his support.
Amazon Backing Fuels Criticism Of Hollywood Ethics
One insider close to the event told us: "There is a growing perception that Blake is willing to go all-in when it comes to calling out alleged wrongdoing in Hollywood – but far less vocal when it comes to the corporate power structures she is now orbiting. People are questioning how she can pursue a very public fight over workplace conduct while appearing comfortable aligning herself, even indirectly, with an event underwritten by the founder of Amazon, which has been accused of horrific abuses of its employees and the environment."
Another source added: "The criticism against Blake is not subtle – and it is all about her inconsistency. Amazon has faced repeated allegations over warehouse working conditions, intense productivity monitoring, union-busting tactics, low pay disputes, and environmental concerns tied to its logistics network and carbon footprint.
"So it feels jarring that Blake has invested so much energy into challenging one individual, yet seems untroubled by broader systemic issues linked to the event's financial backing.
"She basically seems fine with fighting for herself, but then appears fine with systemic exploitation on a global scale."
Red Carpet Glamour Contrasts With Legal Drama
Lively appeared unfazed on the carpet, accessorizing her look with a Judith Leiber bag featuring artwork created by her four children and husband Ryan Reynolds, alongside custom Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, including a 30-carat yellow diamond ring.
Her poised appearance contrasted with the intensity of the legal dispute, which has dominated headlines for months.
In a joint statement following their legal settlement, Lively and Baldoni said: "The end product – the movie It Ends With Us – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life."
They added: "Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors – is a goal that we stand behind.
"We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard."
Met Gala Debate Shifts From Fashion To Power
The dispute had been set to reach court on May 18 after Lively filed a suit in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation tied to incidents on set.
Baldoni denied the claims and countersued for $400million – a case dismissed in June 2025.
Earlier rulings had seen a judge strike out 10 of Lively's 13 allegations, including sexual harassment, while allowing others – including breach of contract and retaliation – to proceed.
The 2026 Met Gala, themed "Costume Art," brought together high-profile figures across fashion, film, and music, but also intensified scrutiny over who shapes the event after Bezos was allowed to play a prominent role in the event.
One fashion industry insider said: "The conversation around the gala is shifting – it is no longer just about what people wear, but what they represent, and who they are willing to stand beside at the event."