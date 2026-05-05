EXCLUSIVE: 'No Winners' in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Legal Spat After Nearly Two Year Battle, Ex-Federal Prosecutor Claims

With just two weeks to go before the trial was set to begin on May 18, Lively and Baldoni shockingly announced a truce on Monday, May 4, ending what would have been a likely long legal mess that could have exposed some tightly guarded Hollywood secrets.

Legal analysts tell Radar they are not surprised by the outcome.

"Even though they dislike one another, there was no reason to go to trial on the few claims that were left," said former federal prosecutor and current president of West Coast Trial Lawyers Neama Rahmani.

"The judge dismissed Baldoni's defamation claims on First Amendment and litigation privilege grounds. Then he dismissed Lively’s sexual harassment claims because she was an independent contractor and not an employee. Those were the most serious causes of action."