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Home > News > Blake Lively

It Ends With... A Settlement: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Finally Reach Agreement Two Weeks Before Vicious Court Battle Headed to Trial

Photo of Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have settled just two weeks before their courtroom showdown.

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May 4 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

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The lengthy feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is finally over, RadarOnline.com can report, as both sides have finally settled.

Both Lively and Baldoni had been battling it out after the actress filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni and also sued his publicists for allegedly orchestrating a subsequent smear campaign against her following their work together on the film, It Ends With Us.

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Agreement Details Explained

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Photo of Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Lively and her attorneys agreed to settled with Baldoni and his legal team.

On Monday, May 4, Lively's counsel Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, and Wayfarer lawyers Bryan Freedman and Ellyn Garofalo, issued a joint statement confirming the settlement.

It read: "The end product – the movie It Ends With Us – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors – is a goal that we stand behind."

"We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard," the statement continued. "We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online."

The terms of the agreement have yet to be revealed.

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Blake Lively V. Justin Baldoni

Photo of Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

Lively had been battling it out with her 'It Ends With Us' director for over a year.

Following Lively's original filing in December 2024, Baldoni, who co-starred with the movie star and directed It Ends With Us, would respond with his own $400million countersuit against her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

However, things didn't go well for Baldoni off the bat, as in June 2025, his lawsuit was tossed out by a judge. Baldoni's $250million defamation lawsuit against the New York Times was also dismissed.

But things shifted in Baldoni's favor just one month ago, after U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman booted 10 of Lively's 13 claims, including her allegations of harassment, defamation, and conspiracy, leaving only the lesser claims of retaliation, aiding and abetting in retaliation, and breach of contract.

At the time, Judge Liman declared the jury would still get to hear the Gossip Girl alum's retaliation claims that Baldoni, 42, allegedly hired a team of publicists to plant negative stories about her.

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The Fight Turns Nasty

Photo of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Lively, here with husband Ryan Reynolds, had first accused Baldoni of sexual harassment in a suit, with her co-star countersuing for $400million.

The judge had made clear Lively was an independent contractor and not an employee; she could not bring sexual harassment claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits workplace discrimination, including based on gender.

A settlement didn't appear to be on the horizon following a court-ordered mediation on February 11, as both parties left the meeting with no progress toward a resolution.

The feud, which featured plenty of low blows, had Lively making bombshell allegations in her complaint, including that Baldoni "appeared focused on Ms. Lively’s sexual appeal above all else."

The 38-year-old had also claimed Baldoni threw a tantrum in her dressing room and "made the rest of the (It Ends With Us) cast, and crew wait for hours while he cried in Ms. Lively’s dressing room, claiming social media commentators were saying that Ms. Lively looked old and unattractive based on paparazzi photos from the set."

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Photo of Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Lively saw plenty of backlash after filing the original suit.

The nasty fight even had some turning against Lively, with bullying allegations against her and her husband, Reynolds. According to sources, the pair had even "discussed moving to the U.K."

An insider claimed Lively "believes there are top of the line filmmakers who could give her a second chance, as most people in the industry" are "steer(ing) clear" of her. Even Piers Morgan had claimed Lively was "destroying her brand with this ridiculous case..."

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