Meghan Markle 'Tore Apart' Lauren Sánchez as 'Thirsty and Performative' Behind Her Back — And Now Regrets It
May 4 2026, Published 5:21 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is scrambling to forge a friendship with Lauren Sánchez, after previously finding Jeff Bezos' wife "thirsty and performative," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But now that Sánchez has become a serious power player, Markle, 44, is seemingly doing all she can to get on her good side.
Meghan Markle Thought Lauren Sánchez Was 'Loud' and 'Thirsty'
Markle appeared to dismiss Sánchez as nothing more than Bezos' mistress when news of their affair broke in early 2019. At the time, the former Suits star was still a working member of the royal family, having married Prince Harry the year before, and had gone from a cable TV actress to one of the world's most famous women.
"Meghan thought Lauren was loud, thirsty, and painfully performative," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.
Meghan Markle Never Took Lauren Sánchez 'Seriously'
After Markle and Harry quit the royal family in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California, the With Love, Meghan star refused to give Sánchez credit for being anything more than Bezos' trophy partner.
"She smiled to her face, then tore her apart behind her back. Lauren was never someone Meghan took seriously," the insider dished.
Sánchez proved her detractors wrong by showing she was much more than the object of Bezos's alleged midlife crisis. Their relationship strengthened, and the billionaire popped the question in May 2023.
The couple married in a lavish June 2025 destination wedding in Venice, Italy, while surrounded by A-list guests.
Meghan Markle Looking for a 'Social Correction' With Lauren Sánchez
Since the wedding, Sánchez has established herself as a woman to be reckoned with in Hollywood, fashion and political circles.
Her husband is financially sponsoring the 2026 Met Gala, for which the former Good Day L.A. anchor will serve as the honorary co-chair. Sánchez has also fostered a friendship with Vogue icon Anna Wintour, who is helping reshape her image toward one of a fashionista.
Most recently, Sánchez and Bezos rubbed shoulders with the political elite at the White House state dinner President Donald Trump threw for King Charles III, while Markle was nowhere in sight, failing to get anywhere near her father-in-law during his high-profile U.S. visit.
"Meghan is suddenly sending handwritten notes, curated gifts, homemade jam, luxury treats," the insider said about how Markle is trying to get in tighter with Sánchez. "It’s classic Meghan: polished, strategic and impossible to miss."
"This is not friendship," the source added about Markle's motives. "This is a social correction."
Kris Jenner's Birthday Party Photos Controversy Happened at Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez's Home
Markle may have burned a serious bridge with Sánchez and Bezos after she and Harry caused such a stink about photos taken at their Beverly Hills mansion when the couple hosted close pal Kris Jenner's 70th birthday blowout in November 2025.
The grinning Sussexes were first caught by paparazzi beaming as they arrived, but the mood reportedly flipped fast when inside photos of the duo, shared on Instagram by Jenner and her daughter Kim Kardashian, surfaced online, sparking a full-blown meltdown behind the scenes.
Jenner and Kardashian took down the pictures that included Markle and Harry amid reports that they were upset about having allegedly signed an NDA prohibiting the public release of photos of them, although the birthday girl's camp said no such document existed.
Kardashian later confirmed the photos were "totally cool to post" and that her family is "never ones to post without permission."
She added that the Sussexes likely realized it was Remembrance Day in the UK, "And they didn’t want to be seen at a party."