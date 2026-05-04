Meghan Markle 'Tore Apart' Lauren Sánchez as 'Thirsty and Performative' Behind Her Back — And Now Regrets It

Since the wedding, Sánchez has established herself as a woman to be reckoned with in Hollywood, fashion and political circles.

Her husband is financially sponsoring the 2026 Met Gala, for which the former Good Day L.A. anchor will serve as the honorary co-chair. Sánchez has also fostered a friendship with Vogue icon Anna Wintour, who is helping reshape her image toward one of a fashionista.

Most recently, Sánchez and Bezos rubbed shoulders with the political elite at the White House state dinner President Donald Trump threw for King Charles III, while Markle was nowhere in sight, failing to get anywhere near her father-in-law during his high-profile U.S. visit.

"Meghan is suddenly sending handwritten notes, curated gifts, homemade jam, luxury treats," the insider said about how Markle is trying to get in tighter with Sánchez. "It’s classic Meghan: polished, strategic and impossible to miss."

"This is not friendship," the source added about Markle's motives. "This is a social correction."