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Home > News > 60 Minutes

'60 Minutes' Veteran Sharyn Alfonsi Publicly Trashes Her Own Bosses and Whines About 'Toxic Spread of Corporate Meddling and Editorial Fear' at Embattled CBS News

Photo of Sharyn Alfonsi and Bari Weiss
Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube; The Free Press,/YouTube

Sharyn Alfonsi called out her CBS News boss Bari Weiss in a very public way.

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May 5 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

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Embattled 60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi openly trashed her corporate bosses as her future remains bleak with the venerable CBS newsmagazine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Alfonsi, 53, predicted she will he "shown the door" soon after lashing out at CBS News chief Bari Weiss and Paramount Skydance owner David Ellison while giving a speech to peers.

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Sharyn Alfonsi Hints She'll Soon Be 'Shown the Door' For Speaking Out Against CBS Bosses

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Photo of Sharyn Alfonsi
Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube

Alfonsi's contract is reportedly up in a matter of weeks.

Alfonsi made her remarks while receiving the Ridenhour Courage Prize at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on April 30.

"Sometimes the truth isn’t good for business, and sometimes you will be shown the door just for telling it," she told the audience.

Alfosni continued, "Today, that same kind of 'corporate calculation' is happening in newsrooms across the country. Some executives are not asking, 'Is the story true?' They’re asking, 'Is it good for business?'"

Ellison has developed a close relationship with Donald Trump and has reportedly leaned on his properties for less critical coverage of the president and his administration.

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Sharyn Alfonsi Denounces the 'Spread of Corporate Meddling'

Photo of CECOT prison
Source: CBS Evening News/YouTube

CBS Evening News reported on how Alfonsi's piece had been pulled.

Alfonsi commented on Weiss postponing airing her "Inside CECOT" 60 Minutes piece about the notorious Salvadorian prison after allegedly accusing the journalist of not making a strong enough effort to get a reaction from the Trump administration to balance out the segment.

"I will not linger on the internal mechanics of the dust-up at CBS that led to our CECOT story being pulled, but we have to be honest about what it represents," she said to the crowd. "It wasn’t an isolated editorial argument. In my view, it was the result of a more aggressive contagion: the spread of corporate meddling and editorial fear. It’s hard to watch."

Alfonsi also made the rare move of not alerting her bosses at CBS that she would be getting the award and giving a speech, as it's standard protocol that a network P.R. rep joins their talent at such occasions. She also fears that her employment could be coming to an end.

"My stance did not make my new bosses very happy,” she claimed. "I believe I was doing my job, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared."

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Sharyn Alfonsi Is Following Her Ex-Boss 'Over a Cliff'

Photo of Sharyn Alfonsi
Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube

Alfonsi hinted she expects to be let go from '60 Minutes.'

Alfonsi hinted she expects to be shown the door in a few weeks when her contract is reportedly up.

She happened to be sharing the stage at the National Press Club with former 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens, who quit the newsmagazine in April 2025. He later accused corporate overlords of interfering with the show's story choices, in particular, being asked not to go so hard after Trump and his administration.

"I always said I would follow Bill Owens over a cliff, and I guess I finally did," Alfonsi snarked to the audience about her likely ouster.

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Bari Weiss Defends Decision to Hold Sharyn Alfonsi's '60 Minutes' Segment

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Photo of Bari Weiss
Source: CBS News/YouTube

Bari Weiss defended her decision to postpone airing Alfonsi's piece until it had more complete reporting.

Weiss explained her decision to pull the CECOT piece in December 2025, stating, "My job is to make sure that all stories we publish are the best they can be."

She continued, "Holding stories that aren’t ready for whatever reason — that they lack sufficient context, say, or that they are missing critical voices – happens every day in every newsroom. I look forward to airing this important piece when it’s ready."

Alfosni fired back in a lengthy statement, claiming she went ahead with the story after not getting responses back from the administration.

"If the standard for airing a story becomes 'the government must agree to be interviewed,' then the government effectively gains control over the 60 Minutes broadcast. We go from an investigative powerhouse to a stenographer for the state," she fumed.

Alfonsi went on to rage that "the public will correctly identify this as corporate censorship. We are trading 50 years of 'Gold Standard' reputation for a single week of political quiet."

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