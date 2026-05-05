'60 Minutes' Veteran Sharyn Alfonsi Publicly Trashes Her Own Bosses and Whines About 'Toxic Spread of Corporate Meddling and Editorial Fear' at Embattled CBS News

Alfonsi commented on Weiss postponing airing her "Inside CECOT" 60 Minutes piece about the notorious Salvadorian prison after allegedly accusing the journalist of not making a strong enough effort to get a reaction from the Trump administration to balance out the segment.

"I will not linger on the internal mechanics of the dust-up at CBS that led to our CECOT story being pulled, but we have to be honest about what it represents," she said to the crowd. "It wasn’t an isolated editorial argument. In my view, it was the result of a more aggressive contagion: the spread of corporate meddling and editorial fear. It’s hard to watch."

Alfonsi also made the rare move of not alerting her bosses at CBS that she would be getting the award and giving a speech, as it's standard protocol that a network P.R. rep joins their talent at such occasions. She also fears that her employment could be coming to an end.

"My stance did not make my new bosses very happy,” she claimed. "I believe I was doing my job, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared."