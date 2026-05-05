As RadarOnline.com has reported, singer and actress Wilson, 69, first received a diagnosis of invasive breast cancer in 2015, prompting immediate treatment including a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

Tom Hanks is said to have been left "reeling" by the emotional weight of his wife's cancer fears after Rita Wilson revealed she once asked him to remain "sad for a very, very long time" if she was killed by the disease – in a stark request that underscored the private toll of her diagnosis.

Rita Wilson requested that her husband remain sad for a very long time if she died.

"But I said to Tom, I'm like, 'Okay, if, if something happens and I go first, I just have two requests. And one is that you should be sad for a very, very long time.' The second one was, 'Throw me a party. I want it to be a celebration of life.'"

Wilson said: "I'm here. Yay!... this story I've told before, but if you haven't heard it, it was, when you get the diagnosis and you're like, 'I don't know, I don't know what's gonna happen, but I hope I'm still here, you know, in a few years.'

She has now reflected on the moment she confronted her mortality and how it shaped both her personal life and creative output, including her 2019 song Throw Me a Party.

Sources close to the couple have told us the exchange was profound for Hanks, 69, whose decades-long marriage to Wilson has been widely regarded as one of Hollywood's most stable partnerships.

One insider said: "What struck him most was not just the gravity of her illness but the specificity of her wishes – it forced him to confront a reality he had never allowed himself to imagine.

"It was emotionally destabilizing in a way that lingered."

Another source added: "There was a sense of helplessness. Tom is known for being steady and optimistic, but this situation stripped that away and left him shattered.

"He was processing both fear and an overwhelming desire to stay strong for her, while listening to her horrific death demands.

"Rita's framing of death as both something to mourn deeply and celebrate publicly created a complex emotional burden – it was both heartbreaking and oddly instructive for Tom, but very disturbing."