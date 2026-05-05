Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Tom Hanks
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hanks Cancer Shock — Radar Reveals How Two Brutal Death Demands From A-Lister's Actress Wife Left Him 'Shattered'

Photo of Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks
Source: Mega

Tom Hanks is said to have been left 'reeling' by the emotional weight of his wife after Rita Wilson's cancer confession.

Contact us by Email

May 5 2026, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tom Hanks is said to have been left "reeling" by the emotional weight of his wife's cancer fears after Rita Wilson revealed she once asked him to remain "sad for a very, very long time" if she was killed by the disease – in a stark request that underscored the private toll of her diagnosis.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, singer and actress Wilson, 69, first received a diagnosis of invasive breast cancer in 2015, prompting immediate treatment including a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Cancer Battle Reflection Shapes Life And Music

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Rita Wilson
Source: Mega

Rita Wilson requested that her husband remain sad for a very long time if she died.

She has now reflected on the moment she confronted her mortality and how it shaped both her personal life and creative output, including her 2019 song Throw Me a Party.

Wilson said: "I'm here. Yay!... this story I've told before, but if you haven't heard it, it was, when you get the diagnosis and you're like, 'I don't know, I don't know what's gonna happen, but I hope I'm still here, you know, in a few years.'

"But I said to Tom, I'm like, 'Okay, if, if something happens and I go first, I just have two requests. And one is that you should be sad for a very, very long time.' The second one was, 'Throw me a party. I want it to be a celebration of life.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Emotional Toll On Marriage With Tom Hanks

Photo of Tom Hanks
Source: Mega

Wilson asked Tom Hanks to throw her a large celebration of life party.

Sources close to the couple have told us the exchange was profound for Hanks, 69, whose decades-long marriage to Wilson has been widely regarded as one of Hollywood's most stable partnerships.

One insider said: "What struck him most was not just the gravity of her illness but the specificity of her wishes – it forced him to confront a reality he had never allowed himself to imagine.

"It was emotionally destabilizing in a way that lingered."

Another source added: "There was a sense of helplessness. Tom is known for being steady and optimistic, but this situation stripped that away and left him shattered.

"He was processing both fear and an overwhelming desire to stay strong for her, while listening to her horrific death demands.

"Rita's framing of death as both something to mourn deeply and celebrate publicly created a complex emotional burden – it was both heartbreaking and oddly instructive for Tom, but very disturbing."

Article continues below advertisement

Shifting Conversations Around Illness And Grief

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: Mega

Nicole Kidman announced her intention to train as a death doula in April 2026.

Wilson's remarks also highlighted a broader cultural shift in how illness and mortality are discussed, particularly among public figures.

She emphasized the importance of balancing grief with celebration, suggesting that remembrance could coexist with joy.

It comes as Nicole Kidman, 58, announced she was intending to take up death doula training in the wake of the passing of her mother.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Radar has revealed the nepo kids honoring their roots, showing how stars' families stay grounded.

EXCLUSIVE: Nepo Babies Pay Tribute — Radar Reveals Stars’ Rich and Famous Kids Who Never Forgot to Honor Their Roots

Photo of Lily Philips

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Phillips Opens Up About First Group Sex Experience — Revealing It Happened YEARS Before She Started Banking Millions on X-Rated Sites

10 Years Cancer Free Milestone Message

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Rita Wilson
Source: Mega

Wilson marked ten years of being cancer-free in March 2025.

On March 31, 2025, Wilson marked a decade of being cancer-free, sharing a video message expressing gratitude for her recovery and the support she received throughout her treatment.

She told fans: "It's a celebration for me. March 31st marks 10 years of being cancer-free. 10 years. And I am so deeply grateful. I'm so thankful to my doctors. To my friends, to my family. The gratitude is overwhelming."

Wilson continued: "Didn't always feel this way. And you know that, anybody who's going through (it, or) who's survived knows that it's an up and down, like, hamster wheel. But then you get to this point."

Wilson, who noted she does not often speak publicly about her illness, said the anniversary felt significant enough to acknowledge.

She said: "I think it's important to celebrate good news. I am thinking of anybody out there who might be going through some difficulties. You're in my thoughts and prayers. Anyways, God bless you all."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.