EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos' Met Gala 'Bribe' — Radar Reveals Exact Eye-Watering Amount Amazon Founder Paid to Become Face of 'Flop' Fashion Show

Amazon founder Bezos, 62, and his wife Lauren Sánchez , 56, served as honorary co-chairs of the 2026 fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York, alongside Beyoncé , Nicole Kidman , Venus Williams, and long-time organizer Anna Wintour .

Jeff Bezos is said to have splurged as much as $20million to secure a starring role at this year's Met Gala spectacle – in a move critics tell RadarOnline.com should leave the public "sickened" at America's increasingly gaping wealth divide.

Bezos splurged millions of dollars to secure a prominent role at the Met Gala.

The event – held on Monday, May 4, under the theme Costume Art – remains one of fashion's most visible intersections of celebrity, philanthropy, and power.

Former Vogue editor William Norwich hit out ahead of this year's ceremony: "The Bezoses are where the American dream is at right now for status, wealth, and style."

He added: 'They display conspicuous consumption, and they have the AWOK – the Anna Wintour OK.'"

Insiders told us the scale of Bezos' reported financial backing for the event was between $10million and $20million.

One source close to the gala said: "This feels less like patronage and more like purchasing cultural capital – the kind that once had to be earned over decades. In other words, Bezos has bribed his way in."