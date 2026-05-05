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Home > News > Madeleine McCann

Massive Breakthrough as Madeleine McCann Chief Suspect Christian Brückner Could Stand Trial for Murder in UK

split image of Christian Bruckner and Madeleine McCann
Source: mega

Detectives are working to bring Christian Brückner to the UK to face potential murder charges.

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May 5 2026, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

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Nearly two decades after Madeleine McCann vanished, investigators are pushing toward what could be a major turning point in the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Detectives tied to the Metropolitan Police are actively working to bring prime suspect Christian Brückner to the UK to face potential murder charges, with hopes of securing a trial at the Old Bailey.

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Race Against Time Before 20-Year Anniversary

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image of Officials hope the case could be heard at London's Old Bailey if charges are approved.
Source: mega

Officials hope the case could be heard at London's Old Bailey if charges are approved.

A senior officer at Scotland Yard is reportedly leading the charge to build a case strong enough for the Crown Prosecution Service to formally approve charges, per The Daily Star.

Authorities are said to be working with urgency ahead of the 20th anniversary of Madeleine's disappearance in 2027, with investigators focused on strengthening evidence tied to the alleged abduction and murder.

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Extradition Battle Could Block UK Trial

image of Germany's extradition laws may prevent Christian from being handed over to UK authorities.
Source: mega

Germany's extradition laws may prevent Christian from being handed over to UK authorities.

Despite growing momentum, a major legal barrier stands in the way. Germany's constitution prevents the extradition of its citizens outside the EU — meaning any UK request to bring Christian to trial could be rejected outright, per The Telegraph.

Legal experts say the restriction is firm, regardless of the severity of the case, raising the possibility of a cross-border legal standoff.

If extradition fails, officials are exploring alternate routes, including pursuing prosecution in either Germany or Portugal, where Madeleine disappeared in 2007.

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Case Centers on Praia da Luz Disappearance

image of Investigators are considering alternative prosecutions in Germany or Portugal.
Source: mega

Investigators are considering alternative prosecutions in Germany or Portugal.

Christian had been living near Praia da Luz at the time Madeleine, then three years old, vanished from a holiday apartment.

He later emerged as the prime suspect while serving a separate prison sentence, but was never formally charged in connection with her disappearance prior to his release in 2025. He has consistently denied any involvement.

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Investigators Say Evidence Is Building

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image of Christian lived near Praia da Luz when Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007.
Source: mega

Christian lived near Praia da Luz when Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007.

Officials across multiple countries continue to coordinate closely as the case develops, with authorities signaling growing confidence, but also caution around the evidence gathered so far.

A source close to the investigation stressed that any next step hinges on the strength of the case, explaining: "If the evidence is strong enough to extradite the prime suspect and try him here, that is what we would seek to do."

They added that the immediate focus remains on tightening the case against Christian, noting: "Our priority at the moment is to amass the strongest evidence we can against that prime suspect."

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters has also maintained that investigators believe they have identified the person responsible, while emphasizing that building the strongest possible body of evidence remains critical before moving forward with formal charges.

He has confirmed the investigation is ongoing, but has not provided a timeline for when it may conclude.

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