Massive Breakthrough as Madeleine McCann Chief Suspect Christian Brückner Could Stand Trial for Murder in UK

Detectives tied to the Metropolitan Police are actively working to bring prime suspect Christian Brückner to the UK to face potential murder charges , with hopes of securing a trial at the Old Bailey.

Nearly two decades after Madeleine McCann vanished, investigators are pushing toward what could be a major turning point in the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Officials hope the case could be heard at London's Old Bailey if charges are approved.

Authorities are said to be working with urgency ahead of the 20th anniversary of Madeleine's disappearance in 2027, with investigators focused on strengthening evidence tied to the alleged abduction and murder.

A senior officer at Scotland Yard is reportedly leading the charge to build a case strong enough for the Crown Prosecution Service to formally approve charges, per The Daily Star .

Germany's extradition laws may prevent Christian from being handed over to UK authorities.

If extradition fails, officials are exploring alternate routes, including pursuing prosecution in either Germany or Portugal, where Madeleine disappeared in 2007.

Legal experts say the restriction is firm, regardless of the severity of the case, raising the possibility of a cross-border legal standoff.

Despite growing momentum, a major legal barrier stands in the way. Germany's constitution prevents the extradition of its citizens outside the EU — meaning any UK request to bring Christian to trial could be rejected outright, per The Telegraph .

He later emerged as the prime suspect while serving a separate prison sentence, but was never formally charged in connection with her disappearance prior to his release in 2025. He has consistently denied any involvement.

Christian had been living near Praia da Luz at the time Madeleine, then three years old, vanished from a holiday apartment.

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Officials across multiple countries continue to coordinate closely as the case develops, with authorities signaling growing confidence, but also caution around the evidence gathered so far.

A source close to the investigation stressed that any next step hinges on the strength of the case, explaining: "If the evidence is strong enough to extradite the prime suspect and try him here, that is what we would seek to do."

They added that the immediate focus remains on tightening the case against Christian, noting: "Our priority at the moment is to amass the strongest evidence we can against that prime suspect."

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters has also maintained that investigators believe they have identified the person responsible, while emphasizing that building the strongest possible body of evidence remains critical before moving forward with formal charges.

He has confirmed the investigation is ongoing, but has not provided a timeline for when it may conclude.