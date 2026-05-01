Missing Madeleine McCann 'Presumed to Be Dead', Ex-Met Detective Claims — As He Questions Why Parents Denied His Help In Finding Their Toddler Daughter

Sunday, May 3, marks the 19th anniversary of the time the then-three-year-old was last seen. The tiny tot vanished from a resort in Portugal after she and her siblings, 2-year-old twins, were left sleeping in an apartment while her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, went to dinner in a nearby restaurant.

While the case remains open, Neville said that if she were alive, she likely would have been spotted in a photo shared on social media.

"In this day and age, you can't help but be caught in images," Neville told the Daily Expresso podcast. "So, if you and I were out for a beer, and we have a selfie, we'll catch the people in the background, won't we?"

The detective said finding Madeleine should have been easy, especially considering the toddler had a "distinct" mark in her eye and was wearing recognizable pajamas when she went missing.