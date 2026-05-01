Missing Madeleine McCann 'Presumed to Be Dead', Ex-Met Detective Claims — As He Questions Why Parents Denied His Help In Finding Their Toddler Daughter
May 1 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
A retired Metropolitan Police detective has given up hope of ever finding Madeleine McCann alive, RadarOnline.com can report, and is miffed as to why her parents never asked for his help in finding her.
Former Detective Chief Inspector Mike Neville is convinced that in this digital age, the toddler should have been recovered by now.
Worst Fears Realized
Sunday, May 3, marks the 19th anniversary of the time the then-three-year-old was last seen. The tiny tot vanished from a resort in Portugal after she and her siblings, 2-year-old twins, were left sleeping in an apartment while her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, went to dinner in a nearby restaurant.
While the case remains open, Neville said that if she were alive, she likely would have been spotted in a photo shared on social media.
"In this day and age, you can't help but be caught in images," Neville told the Daily Expresso podcast. "So, if you and I were out for a beer, and we have a selfie, we'll catch the people in the background, won't we?"
The detective said finding Madeleine should have been easy, especially considering the toddler had a "distinct" mark in her eye and was wearing recognizable pajamas when she went missing.
Detective Goes Off on Missing Girl's Parents
Neville went on to say that what was more baffling was that the parents seemingly turned down his repeated offers to help them search.
The detective said he had written to Madeleine's parents several times, offering to use cutting-edge AI techniques to search for any sign of her, but "They've never come back to me, and I think that's a bit odd."
"I don't know why that is," he continued. "If my daughter went missing, and somebody wrote to me and said, 'I'm an expert in dreams.' I'd say, 'You get on with it right now. You tell me what these dreams mean.'"
"Somebody could come with the most whacky idea. If my child were missing, you can do whatever you want. Please, please, whatever it is," he stressed.
Search Budget Slashed
Madeleine's parents received another setback as well, after the budget allotted for her search was greatly slashed.
The specialist Metropolitan Police has been granted about $113,000 for 2026/27, down from $140,000 the previous year. According to reports, the investigation into Madeleine's disappearance has cost about $18million.
The operation into her disappearance, named Operation Grange, currently includes three police officers and one staff member working part-time.
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Main Suspect Christian Brueckner Set Free
Meanwhile, the prime suspect in her disappearance was set free. Christian Brueckner served a seven-year sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2005, which wrapped last October.
While Brueckner has denied having any involvement in the little girl's disappearance, during a search of his former residence in 2016, investigators discovered disturbing content on his hard drive.
According to a previous report, the hard drive, found underneath Brueckner's buried dog, included messages said to have been written by the convicted rapist, and displayed his fantasies about drugging a young girl and her mother outside of a preschool before abusing the child.
The U.K.'s Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said Brueckner "remains a suspect for us," adding Madeleine's case is still active and considered a missing person inquiry.
"The Germans have done everything they possibly can do within their law," Rowley said.