Madeleine McCann Investigation Suffers Major Setback Ahead of 19th Anniversary of Disappearance

The specialist Metropolitan Police has been granted about $113,000 for 2026/27, down from $140,000 the previous year. According to reports, the investigation into Madeleine's disappearance has cost about $18million.

The operation into her disappearance, named Operation Grange, currently includes three police officers and one staff member working part-time.

Madeleine, 3 years old at the time, disappeared in 2007 while on a family vacation in Portugal. At the time, her parents, Gerry and Kate, were looked at as suspects before being cleared, but dozens of theories on what could have happened to McCann have been suggested.

One theory, offered by Helge Busching, the ex-associate of prime suspect Christian Brueckner, attempted to rob the McCanns' apartment when he encountered Madeleine.