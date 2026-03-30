Madeleine McCann Investigation Suffers Major Setback Ahead of 19th Anniversary of Disappearance
March 30 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
The Madeleine McCann investigation has been hit with a major setback just weeks before the 19th anniversary of the toddler's disappearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Home Office ministers, who are responsible for security and law and order, gave authorities the go-ahead to continue funding the investigation, the budget is significantly lower.
Investigation Budget Hit Hard
The specialist Metropolitan Police has been granted about $113,000 for 2026/27, down from $140,000 the previous year. According to reports, the investigation into Madeleine's disappearance has cost about $18million.
The operation into her disappearance, named Operation Grange, currently includes three police officers and one staff member working part-time.
Madeleine, 3 years old at the time, disappeared in 2007 while on a family vacation in Portugal. At the time, her parents, Gerry and Kate, were looked at as suspects before being cleared, but dozens of theories on what could have happened to McCann have been suggested.
One theory, offered by Helge Busching, the ex-associate of prime suspect Christian Brueckner, attempted to rob the McCanns' apartment when he encountered Madeleine.
Details of Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner
"He can say I am innocent. I know what he was doing, I saw it with my proper eyes. I know he's a dangerous man," Busching said at the time.
Brueckner, 48, who served a seven-year sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2005, was released from behind bars in September 2025 and is said to be staying out of the public eye, despite many still believing he is responsible for Madeleine's disappearance.
While Brueckner has denied having any involvement in the little girl's disappearance, during a search of his former residence in 2016, investigators discovered disturbing content on his hard drive.
According to a previous report, the hard drive, found underneath Brueckner's buried dog, included messages said to have been written by the convicted rapist, and displayed his fantasies about drugging a young girl and her mother outside of a preschool before abusing the child.
'Maybe This Could Be a Cover-Up'
Investigators are also said to have found a Skype chat in which Brueckner allegedly wrote he wanted to "capture something small and use it for days," and also reportedly discovered 75 swimsuits for adolescent girls, as well as photographs depicting child abuse.
Four years later, police discovered discarded pieces of children's clothing and photos of children the same age as Madeleine at a factory Brueckner owned. However, despite an extensive and long investigation, prosecutors have yet to bring charges against Brueckner.
Meanwhile, Gerry and Kate have also been hit with several instances of false hope, including one by a disturbed woman named Julia Wandelt, who claimed she was their missing daughter. At one point, Wandelt's codefendant, Karen Spragg, is said to have reached out to grieving parents and begged Madeleine's mother to take a DNA test.
"I'm begging you, please, for Julia's sake, do a DNA, and she will go away if she is not Madeleine," Spragg pleaded in a voicemail to Kate. "Maybe this could be a cover-up. Please take this seriously, ok."
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Wandelt, from Poland, also allegedly sent messages to the couple's youngest child, Amelie, trying to convince her she was her older sister.
"I was appalled. We had done our best to try to protect (my son) Sean and Amelie," Gerry previously told the court while sobbing. "Given what has happened to Madeleine, we try to keep them out of the media as much as possible. We know they want to be identified as Sean and Amelie McCann, and not missing Madeleine's brother and sister."
Wandelt was found guilty of harassment in late 2025 and sentenced to six months behind bars. The judge also granted restraining orders against Wandelt and Spragg.