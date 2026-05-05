'Grotesque and Dehumanizing': TPUSA Slams TikTok Videos Using Sound Effect from Charlie Kirk's Horrific Assassination
May 5 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Turning Point USA has slammed a new TikTok trend that uses the assassination of Charlie Kirk to transition from one outfit to a new one, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Over the weekend, the organization, which Kirk founded before his death, finally responded to the trend and made it clear they are not happy at all.
'This Has No Place on TikTok'
"Turning Point USA condemns in the strongest terms the TikTok audio trend that uses or references the assassination of our founder, Charlie Kirk, for entertainment," the statement read on their official X account.
It continued: "Charlie Kirk was the victim of a real act of political violence. Turning that into viral content is grotesque and dehumanizing. There is nothing harmless, funny, or acceptable about it. It reflects a culture that trivializes violence and reduces real human loss to a punchline."
"This has no place on TikTok. Or anywhere. This audio needs to be removed," the statement concluded.
The organization had plenty of X users on their side, as one responded, "We need to boycott TikTok for promoting and allowing the use of this audio. It’s beyond disturbing..."
Charlie Kirk's Death Leads to Wide-Spread Firings
Another noted, "This really is beyond gross," while a person went off, " I am so heartbroken at everything Erika and TPUSA have had to endure in the aftermath of his assassination," referring to Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, who is now the new CEO.
In one viral clip, three young women mouth Charlie's final words, before the video transitions to the same women, this time all glammed up.
The right-wing activist was 31 years old when he was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10. Following his death, several employees were fired by their employers over their controversial takes on the shooting.
The Assistant Dean of Students at Middle Tennessee State University was fired after allegedly posting, "Looks like ol' Charlie spoke his fate into existence. Hate begets hate. ZERO sympathy."
In another instance, a professor at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville was also fired over her shocking comments. In a post on Facebook, Tamar Shirinian said the world is "better off without him in it," and declared, "his kids are better off living in a world without a disgusting psychopath like him..."
Earlier this year, Utah Valley University landed in hot water after selecting Sharon McMahon, an author and educator, to address the graduating class, despite her comments on the murdered podcaster, as she claimed at the time, "It's important to remember that the incredible tragedy of a public assassination does not erase the harm many experienced from his words and the ensuing actions his followers took."
In another post, according to KUTV, McMahon said, "To many Americans, especially if you are Black, LGBTQ or Muslim, Charlie Kirk was not a person who simply engaged in good-faith debates on college campuses."
The school's president, Astrid Tuminez, defended the decision and described McMahon as a "force of nature and a force for good. As a former history teacher, she understands that education can inform, inspire, and instigate courageous action."
The prime suspect in the murder, Tyler Robinson, was arrested and is now facing capital murder charges and a potential death sentence.