'Grotesque and Dehumanizing': TPUSA Slams TikTok Videos Using Sound Effect from Charlie Kirk's Horrific Assassination

"Turning Point USA condemns in the strongest terms the TikTok audio trend that uses or references the assassination of our founder, Charlie Kirk, for entertainment," the statement read on their official X account.

It continued: "Charlie Kirk was the victim of a real act of political violence. Turning that into viral content is grotesque and dehumanizing. There is nothing harmless, funny, or acceptable about it. It reflects a culture that trivializes violence and reduces real human loss to a punchline."

"This has no place on TikTok. Or anywhere. This audio needs to be removed," the statement concluded.

The organization had plenty of X users on their side, as one responded, "We need to boycott TikTok for promoting and allowing the use of this audio. It’s beyond disturbing..."