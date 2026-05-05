Justin Baldoni's Final Swipe: How Beleaguered Actor Branded Blake Lively a 'Liar' in Court Papers 3 Days Before Warring Stars Called Surprising Truce
May 5 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET
Justin Baldoni's sudden peace pact with Blake Lively came as the two sides continued to fire shots at each other behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com can report.
While the pair finally settled their sexual harassment lawsuit, Radar has uncovered court documents in which the two were still attacking each other as late as Friday, May 1.
It Almost Never Ended
Both Lively and Baldoni had been battling it out after the actress filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her co-star and also sued his publicists for allegedly orchestrating a subsequent smear campaign against her following their work together on the film, It Ends With Us.
On Monday, May 4, lawyers for the former co-stars called a truce, even as Baldoni's legal team continued to bombard the court with documents and declarations regarding their case.
Most recently, Baldoni was upset at Lively's proposed language for "jury instructions," had the trial gotten that far. Specifically, the Green Lantern star's wording that Baldoni filed a "factually baseless retaliatory lawsuit" against her.
"The proposed instruction is improper," Balboni's lawyer, Ellyn Garofalo, stated in her argument, adding, "The proposed instruction directs the jury to assume ultimate issues of fact based on incorrect statements of law and should be disregarded."
The Quest for Peace
It may never be known if the judge agreed with the actor, as just hours after their final court filings, Lively's counsel Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, and Wayfarer lawyers Bryan Freedman and Garofalo, issued a joint statement confirming the settlement.
It read: "The end product – the movie It Ends With Us – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors – is a goal that we stand behind."
"We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard," the statement continued. "We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online."
Blake Lively's Bombshell Accusations
That put an end to a long legal back-and-forth that began following Lively's original filing in December 2024. Baldoni, who directed and co-starred in It Ends With Us, would respond with his own $400million countersuit against the 38-year-old and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
The secret-spilling feud featured plenty of low blows, including Lively making bombshell allegations in her complaint that Baldoni, 42, "appeared focused on Ms. Lively’s sexual appeal above all else."
She also claimed Baldoni threw a tantrum in her dressing room and "made the rest of the (It Ends With Us) cast, and crew wait for hours while he cried in Ms. Lively’s dressing room, claiming social media commentators were saying that Ms. Lively looked old and unattractive based on paparazzi photos from the set."
PR Crisis Time
In the end, both sides walked away with nothing, with no financial settlement reported. After their war, the two are already working to be embraced by Hollywood once more.
Lively kick-started her bid to win over major power players in the industry by making a surprise appearance at the Met Gala Monday night, accessorizing her gown with a custom-made purse decorated by her kids' artwork, perhaps in a bid to exhibit her softer side.
But according to a Disney Studios exec, Lively will struggle to resurrect her standing in Hollywood, no matter what tactics she deploys.
"The lawsuit has ruined her in Hollywood, the source told The Daily Mail. "The truth is, she was never that popular. She had a reputation for being difficult, one of those toxic people who always thinks she knows best."
The insider added: "The general view now is that she's made her bed and she can lie in it. I don't think people in Hollywood are shedding tears over her."