Justin Baldoni's Final Swipe: How Beleaguered Actor Branded Blake Lively a 'Liar' in Court Papers 3 Days Before Warring Stars Called Surprising Truce 

Both Lively and Baldoni had been battling it out after the actress filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her co-star and also sued his publicists for allegedly orchestrating a subsequent smear campaign against her following their work together on the film, It Ends With Us.

On Monday, May 4, lawyers for the former co-stars called a truce, even as Baldoni's legal team continued to bombard the court with documents and declarations regarding their case.

Most recently, Baldoni was upset at Lively's proposed language for "jury instructions," had the trial gotten that far. Specifically, the Green Lantern star's wording that Baldoni filed a "factually baseless retaliatory lawsuit" against her.

"The proposed instruction is improper," Balboni's lawyer, Ellyn Garofalo, stated in her argument, adding, "The proposed instruction directs the jury to assume ultimate issues of fact based on incorrect statements of law and should be disregarded."