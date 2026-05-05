'Diva Behavior': Blake Lively Caught 'Snapping' at Met Gala Red Carpet Helpers Just Hours After Settling Justin Baldoni Legal Dispute
May 5 2026, Published 2:02 p.m. ET
Blake Lively was caught "snapping" at helpers attempting to lug around her dress on the Met Gala red carpet.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the actress, who settled her longstanding legal dispute with Justin Baldoni just hours earlier, was captured on video stopping her ascent of the Met's steps to order around the assistants lifting her dress, which featured layers of fabric.
'CC HR On Red Carpet'
The diva behavior was the last thing Lively needed on a night she was trying to rebuild her image following her fallout with It Ends with Us co-star Baldoni.
One viewer hilariously highlighted the moment and joked: "No one has ever looked more like they were about to CC HR on the red carpet…" than Lively in an Instagram clip of the livestream.
They wrote over the clip: "The dress said couture. The energy said 'per my last email.'"
Although several commenters joked about Lively's demeanor, others rose to her defense and said her "bossiness" wasn't anything to blink at.
One user wrote on social media: "It looks to me like she’s instructing the people who are hired to assist celebrities on the carpet how to help or not help with her dress," while another person wrote. "Not mean or bossy, just delegating like a boss."
Caught On Camera
After Lively, 38, told the attendants how to fix her train, she smiled at them and thanked them for taking care of her.
The Gossip Girl star was dressed in a show-stopping archival Atelier Versace gown from the brand’s Spring 2006 collection.
Video of Lively climbing the steps shows her four helpers trying to unfurl her train as she begins to walk up.
But as one of the men helping her starts to lift up the skirt, she suddenly turns over her shoulder and puts her hand out toward the skirt.
Tense Encounter
She seems to instruct him to pull the skirt away from her and to let it drag on the floor, as he steps back and places the fabric back down after the tense encounter.
As she continues walking, a single helper remains at her side while the other three fall back.
However, as he fidgets with her dress and tries to give her an arm to hold on to for balance, Lively turns back to him and seems to wave him away, at which point he departs as well to leave her to pose for photographers by herself.
RadarOnline.com recently told how Lively is desperately trying to repair her image after the Baldoni saga "ruined" her career in Hollywood.
The source told The Daily Mail: "The lawsuit has ruined her in Hollywood... the truth is she was never that popular.
“She had a reputation for being difficult, one of those toxic people who always thinks she knows best.”
The insider added: "The general view now is that she's made her bed and she can lie in it. I don't think people in Hollywood are shedding tears over her."