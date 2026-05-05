'Diva Behavior': Blake Lively Caught 'Snapping' at Met Gala Red Carpet Helpers Just Hours After Settling Justin Baldoni Legal Dispute

The diva behavior was the last thing Lively needed on a night she was trying to rebuild her image following her fallout with It Ends with Us co-star Baldoni.

One viewer hilariously highlighted the moment and joked: "No one has ever looked more like they were about to CC HR on the red carpet…" than Lively in an Instagram clip of the livestream.

They wrote over the clip: "The dress said couture. The energy said 'per my last email.'"

Although several commenters joked about Lively's demeanor, others rose to her defense and said her "bossiness" wasn't anything to blink at.

One user wrote on social media: "It looks to me like she’s instructing the people who are hired to assist celebrities on the carpet how to help or not help with her dress," while another person wrote. "Not mean or bossy, just delegating like a boss."